FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2 suspects arrested and charged with murder of 19-year-old killed in Dickinson in May
Authorities found the victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Dickinson Civic Pool on May 5.
Click2Houston.com
Alleged gang member brings gun into jail, arresting officer claims he missed it during pat down due to man’s large size, docs show
HOUSTON – An alleged gang member who was arrested Tuesday managed to bring a gun into a Harris County Jail facility because an arresting officer failed to find it during a body search, according to an affidavit. Lacorey Lazes Fairley, 22, has been charged with possession of a controlled...
$1M bonds for MS-13 gang members accused of killing woman, shooting accomplice during robbery
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A judge set bonds Thursday for two teens charged with capital murder after a woman was kidnapped, robbed and killed earlier this month in west Harris County. The accused killers are also accused of shooting an accomplice during an incident in the early morning of Aug. 10.
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
Click2Houston.com
Toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand at park in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand while at a park in north Houston Thursday afternoon, investigators say. According to Houston police, the child was at Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive with a group of about four or five adult men.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Serial robber uses knife, rifle as he strikes several drug stores across Houston area, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a series of aggravated robberies at drug stores across the city of Houston. According to Houston police, on Aug. 19, a man walked into a drug store in the 2800...
fox26houston.com
17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
17 and 18-year-old suspects accused of killing woman, shooting co-conspirator, investigators say
One of the teens accused of killing a 45-year-old woman earlier this month is also alleged to have killed a widower back in June.
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
Store clerk beaten with bat by robbery suspect near Fifth Ward
HOUSTON — Houston Police are asking the public for help identifying a violent robbery suspect who was caught on camera beating a store clerk with a bat. The incident happened at a convenience store on Buck Street near Hirsch Road and the East Freeway on Aug. 4 around 1 a.m.
mocomotive.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
Houston police searching for woman accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of jewelry
The suspect was captured by the store's surveillance camera stealing high-priced pieces before fleeing in an unknown direction.
HPD needs help identifying vehicle of interest in shooting of 4-year-old girl on New Year's Day
The 4-year-old, who was identified as George Floyd's niece, was asleep when the bullets came through her family's apartment. Now, police are searching for a car seen in the area.
Click2Houston.com
Member of Houston’s 103 gang sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in 2017 drive-by: DA
HOUSTON – A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. “Gangs are violent and reckless and, like in this case, sometimes take the...
Click2Houston.com
5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities. The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,...
Mexican cartel member held on $1M bond after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill men
Christobal Picaz-Ochoa has been charged and booked into Harris County Jail, records say. This is what he's accused of doing after he thought two men stole $560,000 and drugs from him.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by officers in Splendora after holding ex-girlfriend, her co-worker hostage, HPD says
SPLENDORA, Texas – A man was shot and killed by officers after he reportedly kidnapped two women, including his ex-girlfriend, Tuesday evening. Officers said the incident started Monday as a domestic violence disturbance when the woman told officers she was held at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. After escaping the...
Suspect arrested for shooting Domino's employee multiple times, Sugar Land police say
The cause of the shooting is still unknown, but in a previous report, police told ABC13 they believed it was "personal in nature."
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
