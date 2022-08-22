ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint

HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
HOUSTON, TX
#Police#Violent Crime
mocomotive.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities. The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,...

