Florida deputy resigns after tense encounter with pregnant Black woman

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant Black woman during a traffic stop has resigned, authorities tell WFLA.

Deputy Jason Desue left the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, which occurred around midnight on Friday, Aug. 12, First Coast News reported.

The mother, Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told WJAX she and her four children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville when Desue tried to pull her over for speeding. She was going 75 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone, according to reports.

Washington said she was looking for a safe, well-lit place to pull over, and turned on her hazard lights and kept driving until she got to a convenience store.

“It was dark and I was with my kids. I felt uncomfortable, and I didn’t want to be able to not have anyone else around,” she recalled.

Body camera video shows Desue follow her into the parking lot, get out of his patrol car and immediately point his gun at her van.

“If you make a move that’ll be the last mistake you make. Do not move,” Desue told Washington.

“I didn’t know he had a gun until I told him my seatbelt was still on and he said ‘get out. I have my gun. I’m not worried,’” the mother recalled.

After he ordered her to step out of the vehicle, Washington exited the van with her hands raised and tried to explain why she didn’t stop in time.

“Your excuse means nothing to me right now,” Desue said.

“I’m trying to tell you the only reason why I didn’t stop,” she told him. “I’m a very educated woman with a master’s degree … I was only not because it’s dark out and I have three kids with me. I’m pregnant, and I did not want them to feel uncomfortable.”

“Just shut up about the why. I don’t care about why,” Desue said.

One of Washington’s children recorded video of the incident. Another could be heard crying as the deputy pointed a gun at their mother, according to First Coast.

“I was scared he was going to either take her to jail or that he might hurt her,” Washington’s daughter, Saige Washington told WJAX. “Why is he so upset? She wasn’t doing anything.”

“Had I have done any movement outside of what he told me to do that would’ve been the opportunity for him to pull the trigger. Him having power, the badge, the gun and the authority to do things, I think sometimes officers, like himself, they take advantage,” Washington said.

The deputy gave Washington a speeding ticket and eventually let her go. When she apologized again, he told her “apologize to herself for not thinking.”

In a statement provided by his spokesman to WFLA, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith said he had already accepted Desue’s resignation while “continuing the internal investigation into his conduct.”

“I am disturbed and disheartened how Jacob Desue handled the traffic stop on Ebony Washington. She responded in a manner that was totally understandable in this circumstance,” Smith said. “Jacob Desue should have deescalated the situation but disappointingly was unable to respond in the appropriate manner.”

Smith told First Coast Washington did exactly what he would tell his daughter, wife or anyone else who feels uncomfortable during a traffic stop to do—“You reduce your speed, you turn on your flashing lights, be acknowledged,” he said.

“The whole thing would upset my children, my grandchildren,” the sheriff added. “So a lot of things that should have been done weren’t done. And at the end of the day, we determined that was something that we didn’t need representing us, or protecting our community.”

Although Smith said the mother did things right, she still blames herself for how things unfolded.

“None of this would’ve happened had I not been speeding,” she told First Coast News. “My husband always says ‘why you so in a rush?’”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 103

Babs 1116
3d ago

How many times have we been told as a woman that if you do not feel safe pulling over in the middle of nowhere you get to a lighted area and then pull over... I understand this police officer's frustration but she was not a threat to him...

Reply(1)
27
Dragon Killer 5566
3d ago

There's always solutions to solving problems that doesn't involve pulling out a gun. Yeah she was speeding I get it but that doesn't mean anything.

Reply
17
Blair Boyd
3d ago

What the person is saying about the young lady was speeding and, running off her mouth 👄. Did she hit someone vehicle and running away from the police officer, also armed with any form of weapon into her hands. Which could consider a threat to the officer life, to give the authority to pull his gun on the female person. This kind of hypocrisy is going on in the united states, where the police officers them pulling their guns on unarmed civilians.In certain countries it is a crime for pulling your gun pointing it at unarmed civilians, without the police officers lives in danger.Only because the lady is a black woman,why the person is trying to show justification. About the police officer dogmatic hatefulness comment behaviour, towards the black pregnant woman. The city did well to fired him, because it is not good police work at all.There too much hateful actions against black people,by those white police officers them, and it must stop. Those days are over and done with

Reply(7)
28
WFLA

WFLA

