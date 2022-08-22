Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony charges for allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness. Prosecutors say the woman was married to a friend of 51-year-old Roland Outlaw. The criminal complaint says the woman told police she and her husband were in a “strained marriage” when Outlaw and her husband came to a home she was staying at on Monday. She said Outlaw approached her and started choking her until she lost consciousness.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO