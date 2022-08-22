Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held September 8, 2022 at the Feather River Community College District Board of Trustees meeting, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Feather River College Learning Resource Center, 570 Golden Eagle Ave, Room 871, Quincy, California. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to receive public comment on the 2022-2023 Budget of the Feather River Community College District. At the hearing, Feather River Community College District will consider all comments by interested persons. The 2022-2023 Budget is available for review at the Feather River College Business Office, or citizens may contact the FRC Business Office to request a copy by mail.

