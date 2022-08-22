Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Bay Area donation to Greenville branch library
Long-time Greenville resident, teacher, and volunteer Marsha Roby has helped facilitate a major donation to the Plumas County Library. Kathy Hoekenga, a friend of Roby’s in the Bay Area, was very concerned and empathetic to the predicament of Greenville residents when she heard about the Dixie Fire and how it burned down Greenville, including the Greenville branch library.
Plumas County News
Gather around to hear the Cowboy Poet at the Chester Library on Sept. 15
Friends of the Chester Library are sponsoring the “Cowboy Poet” event on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Chester Library. Distinguished guest, Mr. Larry Maurice, will not only perform entertaining poetry based on the experiences of being a cowboy, but he will share stories and songs of living this lifestyle, which is becoming more unique everyday. Through his true talent, he will transport you to a life of cattle drives, captivating characters, and a life which few people will ever experience.
Plumas County News
First Annual Plumas County Law Enforcement fair coming to Graeagle on Saturday, August 27
Plumas County residents are invited to spend a fun afternoon at Herb Roe Park in Graeagle at the First Annual Plumas County Law Enforcement fair on Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free for the family and will include games, emergency vehicles, giveaways and more. Attending agencies will include the California Highway Patrol, Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, State of California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the United States Forest Service, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Plumas County News
Fire Safe Council offers no-cost consultations on creating a more fire-prepared property
Mountain living in the 21st century is as complex as it is rewarding; along with the luxuries that come with quiet moments among our beloved sugar pines, Plumas residents must also address living within the 95th percentile of wildfire likelihood in California. The Plumas County Fire Safe Council is a resource for active, on-the-ground pre-wildfire activities: hazardous fuel reduction, senior/disabled defensible space assistance, chipping, and now no-cost property consultations on home hardening, defensible space, and wildfire preparedness.
Plumas County News
Truckers bring smiles to a bunch of students
It’s nice to have the opportunity to report a feel-good story, especially when the main characters come from a group that are sometimes maligned in social media posts – truckers. Quincy resident Chris Curran witnessed the following event yesterday, Aud. 23, and with his permission we are sharing...
Plumas County News
Budget Hearing, Feather River Community College
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held September 8, 2022 at the Feather River Community College District Board of Trustees meeting, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Feather River College Learning Resource Center, 570 Golden Eagle Ave, Room 871, Quincy, California. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to receive public comment on the 2022-2023 Budget of the Feather River Community College District. At the hearing, Feather River Community College District will consider all comments by interested persons. The 2022-2023 Budget is available for review at the Feather River College Business Office, or citizens may contact the FRC Business Office to request a copy by mail.
Plumas County News
Agency recommends consuming fish from Antelope Lake
Most alerts issued out of governmental entities tend to warn residents about something that could be harmful, that’s what makes today’s announcement regarding Antelope Lake a welcome change. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) issued a state fish advisory for Antelope Lake...
Plumas County News
QHS to host Fall Fest Soccer Tournament at GHS this weekend
The Quincy High School soccer team cordially invites the community to the Fall Fest Soccer Tournament happening this weekend, Aug. 26-27, at Greenville Junior-Senior High School. The tournament is returning after a four-year hiatus and will be hosted at GHS due to work being conducted on both the QHS and FRC fields. Attending teams include Trinity, Tulelake, Modoc, Portola, Loyalton, Fall River, and Quincy. Games begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and the last one of the day starts at 7:30 p.m.
Plumas County News
Sierra Schools Foundation to host golf tourney Oct. 1 – sign up now
The Sierra Schools Foundation will be hosting its annual “Swinging for the Schools” golf tournament fundraiser on Oct. 1. Please join the Foundation for a fun day of golf at the Plumas Pines Golf Resort followed by a delicious BBQ steak dinner and a unique silent auction and prize opportunity.
Plumas County News
Republican Women to meet Thursday; public invited to view a documentary
The Plumas County Republican Women Federated general meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Calpine Elks Lodge on Highway 70, near Portola. Check-in for members and invited guests will be 10:45 a.m. with the meeting starting at 11 a.m. A previously reserved luncheon will be served during the meeting at 11:30 a.m., after which the group will watch the documentary, 2000 MULES.
Plumas County News
State provides funding to expand internet access; Plumas to participate
Senate Bill 156, enacted in July 2021, provides $6 billion for broadband deployment in California. There is a statewide, as well as countywide effort, to bring internet services to those who have no access or who have poor service. During the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 16, supervisors...
