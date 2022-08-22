Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
$1 million bail set for suspect in 2005 Kitsap County murder
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A suspect in the August 2005 murder of Shanan Read was ordered to be held on $1 million bail by a Kitsap County Judge on Friday.
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years
Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arrest made in suspected luring of 5-year-old in North Bend
Snoqualmie police arrested a man on charges of a suspected luring in North bend last month, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department. On July 24, police responded to a report of a possible child luring at Torguson Park at 750 E. North Bend Way. A mother had called 911 to...
Woman with prior convictions arrested after chase, crash in stolen truck in Clallam County
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A Port Orchard woman with prior criminal convictions was arrested after a chase and crash in a stolen truck in Clallam County on Wednesday. Deputies with Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:50 a.m., a deputy was called to the 2800 block of West Highway 1010, just west of Port Angeles, for a trespass complaint.
Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment
Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ex-wife of road-rage shooter ‘not surprised,’ calls man killed ‘her hero’
After years of feeling ignored by police and the court system, the ex-wife of the man charged in a mid-July road rage shooting in South Seattle wants friends of the unarmed victim in that case to know the slain man “didn’t die in vain” and she considers Bob Jensen “her hero.”
Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee
Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police blotter: There is no ‘legal amount’ of alcohol
Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. An officer who pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Highway 16 asked the driver if he had been drinking. The driver responded that he had consumed “the legal amount” of alcohol, which turned out to be not true.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
q13fox.com
Man found shot, killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
2 teen boys arrested after pointing guns at 10-year-old girl in Parkland
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after someone called 911 and said they were flashing guns at a 10-year-old girl, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Parkland just before 2 p.m. for a report of a...
WATCH: Man Steals Necklace From 4-Year-Old Girl In Auburn Restaurant
The girl was traumatized by the event, according to her mother.
Comments / 1