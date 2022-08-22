ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash

OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years

Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment

Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee

Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
Gig Harbor Police blotter: There is no ‘legal amount’ of alcohol

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. An officer who pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Highway 16 asked the driver if he had been drinking. The driver responded that he had consumed “the legal amount” of alcohol, which turned out to be not true.
Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
Man found shot, killed in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter

The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
