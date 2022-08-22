ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ subscribers get free early access to parks with admission on Sept. 8

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Those with admission and reservations to Walt Disney World, who also subscribe to the Disney+ service, will receive complimentary early admission on Sept. 8, known as “Disney+ Day.”

According to the Disney Parks Blog , Disney+ subscribers and their travel party can enter the parks at Disney World 30 minutes before regular park opening, with valid admission and park reservations .

Disney World reveals new treats coming to ‘Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party’

Subscribers will also receive complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads at select locations at Hollywood Studios. There will also be special character meet-and-greets throughout Hollywood Studios on Sept. 8, as well as other surprises the day of, according to the blog.

Guests staying at select Disney World Resort hotels, with valid admission and reservations, will be able to enter the parks an hour before park opening on Disney+ Day.

Guests will be required to verify they are Disney+ subscribers by displaying their logged-in home screens on the app on their phone to gain early park entry.

