Raleigh, NC

Scarlet Nation

Virginia wide receiver Paul Billups commits to North Carolina

North Carolina's continued efforts to recruit top talent from Virginia keeps paying off. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups just committed to the Tar Heels. Virginia Tech and Michigan State were the other finalists. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It was the family atmosphere and I can get a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
goduke.com

Scheyer, Baker Among The Athletic's 40 Under 40

DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the program's general manager Rachel Baker have each been named to The Athletic's 40 Under 40 in college sports. The inaugural list recognizes the top young coaches, players, executive and influencers changing the college landscape. Scheyer, entering his first...
DURHAM, NC
Axios

Saltbox doesn't disappoint

👋 Hey, y'all. Southern bureau chief Michael Graff here, to talk about fish. It's dangerous to meet the things you dream about, so I was a little nervous walking into Saltbox Seafood Joint. Wait, you ask, you dream about seafood?. Well, yes I do. Context: My father was a...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
methodist.edu

MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina

As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors

Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
RALEIGH, NC

