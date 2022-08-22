Read full article on original website
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Raleigh News & Observer
Top Ohio State recruit happy to be Quiet Man of Triangle football for Rolesville Rams
The college football recruiting game watched for Noah Rogers’ commitment with great anticipation locally and nationally. ESPN listed him the No. 1 prospect in North Carolina, No. 65 nationally. They weren’t alone. Based on Rogers’ various elite rankings, he could have been one of those prospects who milked...
More Duke-North Carolina men's basketball games each year? Top ESPN executive likes the idea
Raleigh, N.C. — Duke and North Carolina's two regular-season match-ups routinely attract some of the largest television audience for any men's college basketball game each season. Why not have the ACC rivals and perennial national title contenders play each other more often? A top ESPN executive said this week...
One (more) and done: NC’s longest tenured football coach sets record on opening night
During Ravenscroft’s opening-night win, head coach Ned Gonet began his 42nd season on the Ravens’ sideline, setting the state record for longest stint at a single school.
Scarlet Nation
Virginia wide receiver Paul Billups commits to North Carolina
North Carolina's continued efforts to recruit top talent from Virginia keeps paying off. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups just committed to the Tar Heels. Virginia Tech and Michigan State were the other finalists. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It was the family atmosphere and I can get a...
goduke.com
Scheyer, Baker Among The Athletic's 40 Under 40
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the program's general manager Rachel Baker have each been named to The Athletic's 40 Under 40 in college sports. The inaugural list recognizes the top young coaches, players, executive and influencers changing the college landscape. Scheyer, entering his first...
Top-60 guard Silas Demary Jr. locks in official visit with NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Silas Demary Jr. has locked in an official visit to hometown NC State that will begin on Sept. 9 and run through the weekend. This will be Demary's second trip to Raleigh after taking an unofficial on Aug. 1, which was the first time on campus for the Raleigh native.
WCNC
NC race track cancels remaining 2022 races due to 'disrespect to track staff'
ELKIN, N.C. — Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin announced all events for the rest of 2022 are canceled. The Speedway's owners shared the news on the track's Facebook page last Wednesday. They said they are not willing to put up with disrespectful drivers, crew members or fans and their...
A cowboy bar devoted to bull riding will be opening in ... Cary? Yes, Cary.
We’re guessing not many of you had bar with a mechanical bull on your Fenton development bingo card.
cbs17
Durham man needed quarters, wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars in lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Juan Garcia is the latest $250,000 winner in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off game. The 22-year-old HVAC...
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
Need to do laundry leads to $250,000 lottery win for Durham man
Juan Garcia of Durham stopped at a convenience store to get quarters to wash his clothes and while he was at University Market, he bought a $5 Mega Bucks scratch-off ticket, winning $250,000.
Saltbox doesn't disappoint
👋 Hey, y'all. Southern bureau chief Michael Graff here, to talk about fish. It's dangerous to meet the things you dream about, so I was a little nervous walking into Saltbox Seafood Joint. Wait, you ask, you dream about seafood?. Well, yes I do. Context: My father was a...
Johnston County food hall opens Friday
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
I moved from North Carolina to New York three years ago. Here are 6 things that surprised me when I went back.
An Insider reporter visiting North Carolina for the first time in three years noticed more LGBTQ+ pride and a thriving food scene.
Dad checking NC lottery ticket ‘kept seeing zeros.’ Now he dreams big for his family
The 22-year-old’s need to do laundry led to his jackpot win.
methodist.edu
MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina
As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors
Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
chapelboro.com
Chick-fil-A Considers Drive-Thru at University Place; Binkley Baptist Urges for Change
Part of the extensive redevelopment of University Place mall in Chapel Hill may include the addition of a Chick-fil-A location with drive-thru lanes. But a popular church directly neighboring the property is asking for some of the plans to be reconsidered. Ram Realty, the development company who purchased University Place...
