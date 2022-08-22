Thousands attend Cruisin’ Weekend events in Atascadero

– An estimated 15,000 spectators lined the streets of El Camino Real for the 29th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Night in Atascadero Friday night.

More than 500 cars entered the rolling car show. The classic and antique cars traveled north and south through Atascadero, and turned around and repeated the circuit.

Saturday, many of the cars parked in Atascadero Lake Park for a big car show. Food trucks and other vendors added to the attraction.

Atascadero wrapped up the weekend with Dancin’ in the Streets Saturday night. Four live bands performed in different parts of downtown Atascadero.