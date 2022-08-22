ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Guest
3d ago

And dang there he goes picking on students again! What happened to free speech??!!! that's right your the dic tator.

newsdaytonabeach.com

Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race

Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL
flaglerlive.com

County Resists Sheriff’s Request for Additional $700,000 in Surprise 3-2 Vote, Heralding Shift

In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Republican race for Florida House District 29 which is primarily in west Volusia County has turned into a nail-biter. When the totals came in Tuesday night, Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff were separated by less than a quarter of a percent, triggering a recount. The supervisor of elections is waiting for the go-ahead from the state.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Sally Hunt Unseats Jill Woolbright From The Flagler School Board

Flagler School Board member Jill Woolbright has been defeated in her first re-election bid by challenger Sally Hunt. Woolbright’s tenure on the School Board will be limited to two years; she was elected in 2020 to serve out the duration of Andy Dance’s term after Dance resigned to run for County Commission. Woolbright won in 2020 relatively easily, beating out Vincent Lyon 59.34% – 40.66%. This time, she lost by a razor-thin margin, with Hunt beating her 51.31% – 48.69%.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff

It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Commissioner Joe Mullins Defeated by Leann Pennington

Incumbent County Commissioner Joe Mullins has been defeated in his effort to win re-election by challenger Leann Pennington. Mullins has acknowledged Pennington's win. Pennington will go on to face NPA candidate Jane Gentile-Youd in the November election. "Voters have spoken and time to move forward," Mullins said. "It has been...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida

Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg a witness in Seminole ‘ghost candidate’ fraud case

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is now involved with another criminal case, this time as a witness. Prosecutors in the case of two people accused of committing election fraud in the so-called Seminole County “ghost candidate” case released a list of supplemental discovery documents to the defendants Tuesday.
