In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO