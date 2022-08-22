Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
And dang there he goes picking on students again! What happened to free speech??!!! that's right your the dic tator.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race
Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
flaglerlive.com
County Resists Sheriff’s Request for Additional $700,000 in Surprise 3-2 Vote, Heralding Shift
In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.
WESH
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Republican race for Florida House District 29 which is primarily in west Volusia County has turned into a nail-biter. When the totals came in Tuesday night, Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff were separated by less than a quarter of a percent, triggering a recount. The supervisor of elections is waiting for the go-ahead from the state.
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County’s Sordid Primary Ends Today With Last Day of In-Person Voting
Today is Election Day, or the final day of voting in what, thanks to a handful of candidates, has been one of the more sordid primaries in Flagler County history. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unlike during early voting, you are required to vote at your assigned precinct. Check your precinct location here.
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Sally Hunt Unseats Jill Woolbright From The Flagler School Board
Flagler School Board member Jill Woolbright has been defeated in her first re-election bid by challenger Sally Hunt. Woolbright’s tenure on the School Board will be limited to two years; she was elected in 2020 to serve out the duration of Andy Dance’s term after Dance resigned to run for County Commission. Woolbright won in 2020 relatively easily, beating out Vincent Lyon 59.34% – 40.66%. This time, she lost by a razor-thin margin, with Hunt beating her 51.31% – 48.69%.
Sound off: City of DeLand’s citizen survey is now live
DELAND, Fla. — The city of DeLand announced that its biannual citizen survey is now open to all city residents this week. In July, leaders mailed surveys to more than 2,000 households to get a scientific sampling of residents within DeLand’s city limits. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
flaglerlive.com
Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff
It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Commissioner Joe Mullins Defeated by Leann Pennington
Incumbent County Commissioner Joe Mullins has been defeated in his effort to win re-election by challenger Leann Pennington. Mullins has acknowledged Pennington's win. Pennington will go on to face NPA candidate Jane Gentile-Youd in the November election. "Voters have spoken and time to move forward," Mullins said. "It has been...
beckersasc.com
ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida
Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
DeSantis: Fauci a ‘little elf’ that should be chucked ‘across the Potomac’
Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a rally in Orlando Wednesday, describing the top infectious disease expert as an “elf,” and called for him to be thrown across the Potomac River.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
flaglerlive.com
Pete Young Resigns the Bunnell Commission Seat to Which He Was Appointed 2 Weeks Ago
It just isn’t Pete Young’s year–not for the Bunnell City Commission, anyway: tonight the former Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigator resigned his commission seat before taking it. Twice in the last five months Young tried to become a Bunnell city commissioner, as he once had been...
palmcoastobserver.com
County Commission to weigh tax rate options, Sheriff's Office funding request during budget hearings
Sheriff Rick Staly wants more funding from the County Commission so that he can raise deputies’ pay. County Commissioners want to lower the property tax rate for the upcoming year, if possible. "If we can not be competitive, because you won't fund it ... you are de facto defunding...
click orlando
Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg a witness in Seminole ‘ghost candidate’ fraud case
ORLANDO, Fla. – Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is now involved with another criminal case, this time as a witness. Prosecutors in the case of two people accused of committing election fraud in the so-called Seminole County “ghost candidate” case released a list of supplemental discovery documents to the defendants Tuesday.
