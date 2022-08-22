ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

TWO INJURED IN RURAL PETTIS COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT

A 69-year-old Hughesville man was seriously injured and a 60-year-old Hughesville woman suffered minor injures in an ATV accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, August 24. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when an ATV driven by Michael Cornine was traveling through a cattle pasture when he struck a drainage ditch, abruptly stopping the ATV and ejecting both he and Jenny Cornine.
Two hurt in Pettis County ATV crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt Wednesday morning after an ATV crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property near Highway 65 and Shannon Road just before 9:40 a.m. Troopers said Michael R. Cornine, 69, of Hughesville, was thrown from the ATV after he hit The post Two hurt in Pettis County ATV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TWO INJURED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

A 46-year-old man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, August 23. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Phillip Goldsberry failed to yield at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Jose Martinez.
I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT.  NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people, including two teenagers, were hurt Monday night after a pickup truck hit a tractor in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in the 700 block of Highway Z around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the pickup truck driven by Albert D. Fike, 65, of Holden, The post Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rayville Man Hurt After Running Stop Sign Causes Accident

A Rayville man was left with moderate injuries Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident in rural Lafayette County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Rayville resident Phillip E. Goldsberry was driving a 2015 GMC box truck at the intersection of Route O and Route FF in Lafayette County at 8:43 A.M. Tuesday when he failed to yield at a stop sign, entering the intersection, and his truck was struck by a 2005 GMC truck being driven by a 14-year-old Kansas City juvenile.
ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH

A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash

One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
Excelsior Springs Woman Arrested on Warrants

An Excelsior Springs woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a series of outstanding warrants from Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Tanya M. Smith at 11:40 A.M. Tuesday on misdemeanor Clay County warrants. A search of online court records list...
