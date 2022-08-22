A Rayville man was left with moderate injuries Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident in rural Lafayette County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Rayville resident Phillip E. Goldsberry was driving a 2015 GMC box truck at the intersection of Route O and Route FF in Lafayette County at 8:43 A.M. Tuesday when he failed to yield at a stop sign, entering the intersection, and his truck was struck by a 2005 GMC truck being driven by a 14-year-old Kansas City juvenile.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO