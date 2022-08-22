ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EE Characters id like to revisit...and how I would write them back in

When Tedd Hills dies, Kathy attends her funeral and comes face to face with her old sister in law Irene. The two reminisce and promise to stay in touch. A few days later Irene turns on Kathys doorstep down on her luck and looking for a place to stay. Kathy and Irene grow close and Irene integrates herself back into the Square.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff lands new name

The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead spinoff has a brand new name. The duo are set to continue in the Walking Dead TV universe beyond the show's final season, as their characters Maggie and Negan set off to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Big Apple.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Jonathan Levine
Person
Patrick Swayze
digitalspy.com

Do you think that Adam Woodyatt will ever return to EastEnders?

He was originally said to be on a break however the more time that passes, the more that break becomes permenant. I honestly didn’t think he’d ever leave and that we would see him wheeled around Albert Square in years to come with a bag attached. I’m genuinely...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Most unexpected reaction, to most unexpected dance

Mine is AJ and Kai's waltz to Edelweiss last year. I expected to be bored silly, Edelweiss for goodness sake (!), I thought the slow tempo waltz was supposed to compensate in some way for very sore feet, and then KAPOW, it was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen and I was a complete emotional wreck by the end of it.
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Batgirl star Ivory Aquino asks Discovery to reconsider shelving the film

Batgirl's Ivory Aquino has penned an emotional letter to Warner Bros. Discovery president David Zaslav, requesting that he rethinks shelving the movie. The star filmed scenes as Alysia Yeoh – best friend to Leslie Grace's Gotham City protector – and fears the studio's decision to cast Batgirl into obscurity is a missed opportunity.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EE dream casting - Rosie Jones

Rosie Jones would be great as a reccuring character on the show. Id love to see her on the market, insulting the likes of Billy and Martin and flirting with Eve. They could introduce her as a mystery shopper, maybe someone who is reviewing the market for an online website.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Dance#Dirty Dancing#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly
digitalspy.com

Soap actors who'd previously auditioned for a different character...

When a new character is being created there is of course a large audition process. Some of of our favourite characters today would have had a different head, or in rare cases not have existed at all, if the actor that now plays them had landed previous auditioned parts, which I find fascinating!
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Made in Chelsea adds Married at First Sight Australia star to cast

Made in Chelsea has only just wrapped up its Mallorca spin-off series, but we already have some big casting news for the upcoming 24th (!!) series. Married at First Sight Australia star Ella May Ding is joining the show for a big storyline, although we don't know what exactly what yet. But as it's Made in Chelsea, it's probably safe to say we can expect drama.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka lands acting debut

Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka is going to be making her acting debut. The performer was previously a host on Canadian kids' TV, but is now making the move into acting for OUTtv comedy Ezra. The 10-part series follows the story of a gay vampire who tries to navigate the...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Why I left; Unpopular characters in Soap.

Adam woodyatt got me thinking about this; taking a looong break from Eastenders, he recently admitted that he didn't always like the way Ian had been written as a character. It makes me wonder if Adam were to ever return to EE, would the scriptwriters try to evolve the character a bit, and give Ian a more interesting character arc?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley teases flirtatious scene for Karen and Alfie

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has teased a flirtatious scene for her character Karen Taylor and Alfie Moon. Shane Richie is set to return to the BBC One soap later this year as part of a major storyline for the Slater family — just as his ex-wife Kat Slater is planning to tie the knot with his arch-enemy Phil Mitchell.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

ED: Quick, have a guess before.........

.....it happens! Mack apparently has a fling with someone in the village, who on earth could it be? Belle's too close ( but that's never stopped any of them before😂) cant see Priya sneaking about, maybe Kerry if she finds out about Al, not a lot to choose from!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Actors who suggested their own storylines

The news that Daisy Campbell and Liam Fox pitched Amelia's pregnancy story to Emmerdale producers made me wonder how many times this has happened, and also how you feel about the idea. I know that James Bye and Max Bowden suggested some of the Martin vs Ben saga and the...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Dexter future addressed after killer New Blood finale

Dexter: New Blood spoilers follow. Dexter returned last year for a follow-up series titled Dexter: New Blood, focusing on how the serial killer's son starts exhibiting signs of following in his father's footsteps. But it was Dexter himself who broke the rules regarding who should and shouldn't be killed, meeting...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

“Skipped” dances you wish had happened

Obviously the finalists and semi-finalists skip two (originally one) dances so which of these do you wish could’ve happened? Just picked a few notable ones but if you can think of more then comment them below!. Didn’t add anyone from 2020 as they skipped so many but I’d have...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy