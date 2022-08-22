A person of interest in the shooting death of a Leesburg woman earlier this month was officially charged with her murder on Tuesday. Alphonza Bryant, 40, of 2113 Aitkin Loop, was already in the Lake County Jail on an unrelated charge when Leesburg police detectives and the State Attorney’s office provided enough evidence to charge him with first-degree premeditated homicide, armed burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the slaying of 37-year-old Melissa Smith.

