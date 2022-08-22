ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater police: Teen arrested after threatening to use gun at school 'by the end of the year'

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he told another student he had a gun and was planning to use it at school by the end of the year. Police officers with the Clearwater Police Department arrested a Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
CLEARWATER, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
OCOEE, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Winter Haven, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Man Shot And Killed In Tampa Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Tampa overnight, according to Tampa Police Department. Officers responded to the 2900 block of 50th Street around 11:53 pm, in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Midday update: Family disagrees with shooting death arrest

While Winter Haven police announced the arrest of a murder suspect -- who is related to the victim -- not all family members are convinced that police have the right guy. Demetrick Brown, a 27-year-old father of two, was killed during a Fourth of July block party. His uncle was arrested for his murder last week.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Charlie Bird
#Shooting#Police#Block Party#Guns#Violent Crime#Demetrick Brown
leesburg-news.com

Short-time boyfriend charged with Leesburg woman’s murder

A person of interest in the shooting death of a Leesburg woman earlier this month was officially charged with her murder on Tuesday. Alphonza Bryant, 40, of 2113 Aitkin Loop, was already in the Lake County Jail on an unrelated charge when Leesburg police detectives and the State Attorney’s office provided enough evidence to charge him with first-degree premeditated homicide, armed burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the slaying of 37-year-old Melissa Smith.
10 Tampa Bay

Family searching for answers in 1994 Tampa murder

TAMPA, Fla. — In July of 1994, police found Brian Schuch's body beaten and stabbed to death off of Caracas Street in Tampa. His wife said she has missed him every single day since he was killed. “He was my everything he was the best father," Lauren Schuch said.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

