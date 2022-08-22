Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
Clearwater police: Teen arrested after threatening to use gun at school 'by the end of the year'
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he told another student he had a gun and was planning to use it at school by the end of the year. Police officers with the Clearwater Police Department arrested a Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
orangeobserver.com
Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Second suspect at Odessa daycare center arrested after being caught on camera abusing child, deputies say
ODESSA, Fla. - Days after arresting the co-owner of the Children's Land of Imagination Academy, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher and employee at the school after they say she was seen on surveillance video physically abusing a child. According to HCSO, Tara Ballou, 28,...
Suspect in custody after 2 Florida officers stabbed in knife attack: report
Both officers were taken to an area trauma center.
Man Shot And Killed In Tampa Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Tampa overnight, according to Tampa Police Department. Officers responded to the 2900 block of 50th Street around 11:53 pm, in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering
fox13news.com
Midday update: Family disagrees with shooting death arrest
While Winter Haven police announced the arrest of a murder suspect -- who is related to the victim -- not all family members are convinced that police have the right guy. Demetrick Brown, a 27-year-old father of two, was killed during a Fourth of July block party. His uncle was arrested for his murder last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police seek tips in Tampa homicide
"Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act," Tampa Police Lieutenant G. A. Neal said in a statement.
Mother, daughter hit by car while crossing road after church
A mother and her 15-year-old daughter were hospitalized after they were hit by a car while crossing a road after church, the Haines City Police Department said.
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
28-year-old man arrested for allegedly murdering 1-year-old for 'being whiny'
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a one-year-old child, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) stated on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
leesburg-news.com
Short-time boyfriend charged with Leesburg woman’s murder
A person of interest in the shooting death of a Leesburg woman earlier this month was officially charged with her murder on Tuesday. Alphonza Bryant, 40, of 2113 Aitkin Loop, was already in the Lake County Jail on an unrelated charge when Leesburg police detectives and the State Attorney’s office provided enough evidence to charge him with first-degree premeditated homicide, armed burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the slaying of 37-year-old Melissa Smith.
fox13news.com
Trevor Summers' ex-wife testifies how she was kidnapped, raped and nearly killed
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman who says she was kidnapped and raped by her estranged husband took the stand at his trial on Wednesday. Alisa Mathewson has waited five years to tell her story of horror to a jury. "This is where he is going to kill me and they're...
Brooksville man dies after semi U-turns into path of his vehicle: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old man from Brooksville died on Wednesday night after he crashed into the trailer of a semi that turned into his path.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Teen arrested for bringing gun in backpack to Tampa high school
TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to his Hillsborough County high school on Tuesday. The student faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Tampa jury convicts man of federal hate crime for 'racially motivated attack'
A Tampa federal jury convicted a Pinellas County man of a hate crime for what prosecutors called "a racially motivated attack against a Black man who traveling down a public roadway with his family."
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High student arrested after bringing gun to school, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Officers arrested a student at Hillsborough High School for bringing a gun on campus, Tampa police said Tuesday. According to investigators, a student notified a school resource officer that a classmate had a firearm on campus around 2:30 p.m. The officer immediately located the 17-year-old student in...
Family searching for answers in 1994 Tampa murder
TAMPA, Fla. — In July of 1994, police found Brian Schuch's body beaten and stabbed to death off of Caracas Street in Tampa. His wife said she has missed him every single day since he was killed. “He was my everything he was the best father," Lauren Schuch said.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 3