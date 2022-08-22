Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Players Discuss Final Stages of Training Camp
Three Tennessee players met with the media on Wednesday in Knoxville after the Vols’ morning practice. With Tennessee wrapping up training camp and the season knocking on the door, Hendon Hooker, Trevon Flowers, and Jimmy Holiday all spoke about where the team is in terms of getting ready for the reason.
rockytopinsider.com
Three Reasons Why Tennessee Football Could Overachieve In 2022
There’s more optimism around the Tennessee football program entering this season than there’s been since the 2016 Vols entered the season ranked in the nation’s top 10. Josh Heupel enters his second season with eight returning starters on offense — including quarterback Hendon Hooker —and seven returning starters on defense.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Athlete Schedules Tennessee Visit
Georgia athlete KingJoseph Edwards is visiting Tennessee for the Akron game on Sept. 17, the four-star recruit announced Tuesday night. On top of his first name actually being KingJoseph, Edwards is one of the top players in the class of 2024 as he enters his junior year at Buford High School.
247Sports
Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby knows Vols 'need shooters'
Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee’s Chess Game Mentality Will Prove Beneficial in 2022
The game of football is an aggressive, physical, fast-paced sport that is played on turf or grass. Yet, at the same time, it’s an epic year-long chess match between individuals that don’t take a single step between the in-game lines. With a year of tape in the books...
Tennessee names first new voice of Lady Vol basketball since 1999
When listeners tune their radios to the Lady Vol basketball games this season, they'll hear a new voice for the first time in over 20 years.
rockytopinsider.com
What Mock Game Week Looks Like for Tennessee Football
With Tennessee just over a week from opening the season against Ball State on Sept. 1, the Vols are currently going through a simulated traditional game week. Tennessee will open the season on a Thursday night, which means that the Vols won’t be going through a traditional game week until week three of the season.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh Talks Simulated Week, Final Training Camp Prep
After the Vols’ practice wrapped up on Tuesday morning, Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh spent a few minutes talking with the media in Knoxville. With training camp winding down and the season’s start just over a week away, Golesh spoke about the final preparations that Tennessee is doing and the last steps to climb in camp.
SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment
Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Linebacker Suspended Indefinitely
Tennessee has suspended William Mohan indefinitely after the linebacker was arrested on a domestic aggravated assault charge Sunday, WVLT first reported and a UT spokesperson confirmed to Rocky Top Insider Tuesday morning. According to the WVLT report, Mohan grabbed a woman’s face with one hand and neck with the other...
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
Eater
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Knoxville, Tennessee in One Day
The first glimpse of the towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere serves as historic Knoxville, Tennessee’s beacon, signaling to hungry drivers on I-40 East they’re headed to the right place. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville is home to more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. The intense 24-hour itinerary below focuses on areas downtown (or within a very short drive of downtown) and strives to help diners get the most out of the city. It’s easy to learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these restaurants and bars.
wvlt.tv
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant Big Chicken to several Tennessee cities, including Knoxville. The locations will be opened with help from “local restaurateur” Jim Richards. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know...
utdailybeacon.com
6 new Knoxville events, spaces to enjoy this fall
Knoxville has a lot of new changes coming this fall, which are sure to be exciting for the start of this next semester. From new establishments to unique experiences downtown, there is something to pique anyone’s interest. Be sure to check out the following when returning to the fun and fast-paced Knoxville city life.
Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
exoticspotter.com
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
chattanoogapulse.com
CHI Memorial Named Best Regional Hospital For Eighth Straight Year
For the eighth straight year, CHI Memorial has once again been named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is tied for number four with University of Tennessee Medical Center and Parkwood Medical Center in Knoxville. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is ranked number one in the state.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
26-Year-Old Jared Lindsay Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the incident report, two people were taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 275 early Sunday morning. Jared Lindsay, 26, was travelling to his Lake City home [..]
