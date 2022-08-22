ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Early win for Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association; still more ahead

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Long term crash victims are rejoicing after the Michigan Court of Appeals voted in their favor Thursday following recent changes in state car insurance. Previously those who were catastrophically injured in a car crash would receive help with rehabilitation, but when the law was changed in 2019, those victims no longer received the same amount of care.
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state's election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state's constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets and a random...
Michigan officials respond to Pres. Biden's student loan forgiveness

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan officials have released statements after President Joe Biden announced a plan to provide student debt cancellation. Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness, Biden announced in a tweet. Prior...
Saginaw County woman wins $300k from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County woman’s jaw dropped when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 23

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,751,201 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,909. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,414 new cases and 135 deaths on August 23. The average daily COVID-19...
Governor Whitmer responds to guilty verdict in kidnapping trial

LANSING, Mich. - Two men have been convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after a guilty verdict was reached in the kidnapping trial:. “I want to thank the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their hard work and...
Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built, poll says

PHOENIX (TND) — The majority of voters in Arizona are clamoring for a border wall to be built in their state, according to a new poll. Citing new poll data from pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, The Center Square reports poll respondents want to see a wall erected between their state and Mexico, adding a "large majority" of Arizonians believe illegal immigration is "bad."
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
VIDEO: Teenager rolls car on I-75

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have released a video of a 16-year-old rolling their car on I-75. MSP say the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and that the driver was uninjured. "Seat belts save lives," the MSP Seventh District tweeted.
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
House ravaged by fire in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, Mich. - The Mount Morris Fire Department is working to find out what caused a house fire in Mount Morris township. Genesee County Dispatch Indicates it happened sometime after 10 p.m. on Monday at Roosevelt Avenue and North Saginaw Road. A possible entrapment was also reported, but officials...
Memorial to be installed at Oxford High School honoring lives lost in tragedy

OXFORD, Mich. - Oxford Community Schools has announced that a transitional memorial will be installed at Oxford High School. You can see details on installation and visiting times in the letter from the Superintendent below:. Dear Oxford School Community,. Hana, Justin, Madisyn, and Tate will remain in our thoughts and...
