Early win for Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association; still more ahead
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Long term crash victims are rejoicing after the Michigan Court of Appeals voted in their favor Thursday following recent changes in state car insurance. Previously those who were catastrophically injured in a car crash would receive help with rehabilitation, but when the law was changed in 2019, those victims no longer received the same amount of care.
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state's election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state's constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets and a random...
Absentee ballot applications now available for the Nov. 8 general election
LANSING, Mich. - Michiganders can now apply to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters choosing to vote by mail are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid postal delays. “Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters...
Collecting a bushel of red pine cones this September could earn you $100
Are you a whiz at tree identification and would you like to make some money? Collecting a bushel of red pine cones this September will earn you $100 and help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests. From Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones...
Michigan officials respond to Pres. Biden's student loan forgiveness
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan officials have released statements after President Joe Biden announced a plan to provide student debt cancellation. Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness, Biden announced in a tweet. Prior...
Saginaw County woman wins $300k from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County woman’s jaw dropped when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 23
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,751,201 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,909. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,414 new cases and 135 deaths on August 23. The average daily COVID-19...
Governor Whitmer responds to guilty verdict in kidnapping trial
LANSING, Mich. - Two men have been convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after a guilty verdict was reached in the kidnapping trial:. “I want to thank the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their hard work and...
Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built, poll says
PHOENIX (TND) — The majority of voters in Arizona are clamoring for a border wall to be built in their state, according to a new poll. Citing new poll data from pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, The Center Square reports poll respondents want to see a wall erected between their state and Mexico, adding a "large majority" of Arizonians believe illegal immigration is "bad."
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
Oxford students return to school for new year with new safety measures in place
OXFORD, Mich. - After the tragic shooting at Oxford High School last year that claimed the lives of four students and left six other students and one teacher injured the district and families both wanted to implement several new safety measures. Students returned to class on Thursday for the start...
VIDEO: Teenager rolls car on I-75
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have released a video of a 16-year-old rolling their car on I-75. MSP say the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and that the driver was uninjured. "Seat belts save lives," the MSP Seventh District tweeted.
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
Accused Oxford shooter to remain in Oakland County Jail, says judge
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: A judge says the Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The next hearing is scheduled for September 22nd at 9 a.m. _ _ _. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday at...
House ravaged by fire in Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS, Mich. - The Mount Morris Fire Department is working to find out what caused a house fire in Mount Morris township. Genesee County Dispatch Indicates it happened sometime after 10 p.m. on Monday at Roosevelt Avenue and North Saginaw Road. A possible entrapment was also reported, but officials...
Memorial to be installed at Oxford High School honoring lives lost in tragedy
OXFORD, Mich. - Oxford Community Schools has announced that a transitional memorial will be installed at Oxford High School. You can see details on installation and visiting times in the letter from the Superintendent below:. Dear Oxford School Community,. Hana, Justin, Madisyn, and Tate will remain in our thoughts and...
