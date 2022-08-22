ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan State University students return to East Lansing for ‘normal’ year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is getting busier as Michigan State University students move back to campus. Some students started moving on Thursday. And things are starting to look a lot more like they did before the pandemic. There is not a mask or social distancing requirement on campus, adding to the excitement of a new school year.
WILX-TV

Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lansing, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Softball Coach Hutchins Retires

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons. Her longtime assistant, Bonnie Tholl, will replace her next spring. Hutchins starred in high school in two sports at Lansing Everett then at Michigan State. She recently was inducted into the Michigan State sports hall of fame. Hutchins won 1,707 games at Michigan, the most by any American college softball coach. She never had a losing season and she never lost a regular season game to Michigan State since 2009. She won 22 Big Ten titles and the 2005 NCAA championship.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan and MSU Hoop Teams To Play Different Foes on Veteran’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan and Eastern Michigan announced Wednesday they will face each other at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena in men’s basketball on November, 11th, Veteran’s Day. Eastern will not play Michigan State this coming season. Also the night of November 11th Michigan State faces Gonzaga in the San Diego harbor on an aircraft carrier.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Msu#Localevent#Festival#Moonlight
WILX-TV

Lugnuts Lose at Wisconsin Wednesday Afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stiven Cruz pitched six shutout innings Wednesday afternoon, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 13-2 matinee victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in Appleton, Wisconsin. The six game series is now even at a win apiece. The Lugnuts fall to 22-28 in the second half of the season and 47-69 overall. The Lugnuts, who had ten hits in Tuesday night’s opening win, had just one hit off of Cruz.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WILX-TV

Lansing Community College to host blood drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer. Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not...
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says

The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eye Candy of the Week: Aug. 24

The u-shaped Elliott-Larsen building on Walnut Street in downtown Lansing features a handful of decorative details throughout its façade: Ionic volutes top otherwise simple structural columns, and black-framed windows are separated by tablets of engraved masonry. The sand-colored exterior gives the building in the Capitol Complex some warmth while the sleek curtain wall entrance keeps it cool. Healthy trees and green grass are a welcome sight in this concrete-heavy part of town.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Friday Night Frenzy Kick-off Special

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Sports Team is kicking off the high school football season with a preview of the prep matchups and interviews with coaches as athletes and teams get ready to take to the field. The special originally aired at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26....
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy