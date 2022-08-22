Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan State University students return to East Lansing for ‘normal’ year
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is getting busier as Michigan State University students move back to campus. Some students started moving on Thursday. And things are starting to look a lot more like they did before the pandemic. There is not a mask or social distancing requirement on campus, adding to the excitement of a new school year.
WILX-TV
Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan says goodbye to winningest softball coach in America
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a career for Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, now retiring after 38 years. She prepped at Lansing Everett and led Michigan State to a national softball title in 1976. My, how times have changed. How unique she went on to Michigan and became the all...
Eastern High School dedicates stadium to former coach
Former Eastern High School football coach Gil Sauceda is receiving a high honor
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Michigan Softball Coach Hutchins Retires
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons. Her longtime assistant, Bonnie Tholl, will replace her next spring. Hutchins starred in high school in two sports at Lansing Everett then at Michigan State. She recently was inducted into the Michigan State sports hall of fame. Hutchins won 1,707 games at Michigan, the most by any American college softball coach. She never had a losing season and she never lost a regular season game to Michigan State since 2009. She won 22 Big Ten titles and the 2005 NCAA championship.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Raising Cane’s is planning to open its first Michigan location in early October. It’s located at MAC Street and East Grand River Avenue right in the heart of MSU’s campus. The restaurant chain is best known for its chicken and secret sauce....
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
News 10 Sports: Friday Night Frenzy Season Kickoff Special. The News 10 Sports Team is kicking off the high school football season with a preview of the prep matchups and interviews with coaches as athletes and teams get ready to take to the field. The special originally aired at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
WILX-TV
Michigan and MSU Hoop Teams To Play Different Foes on Veteran’s Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan and Eastern Michigan announced Wednesday they will face each other at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena in men’s basketball on November, 11th, Veteran’s Day. Eastern will not play Michigan State this coming season. Also the night of November 11th Michigan State faces Gonzaga in the San Diego harbor on an aircraft carrier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Lugnuts Lose at Wisconsin Wednesday Afternoon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stiven Cruz pitched six shutout innings Wednesday afternoon, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 13-2 matinee victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in Appleton, Wisconsin. The six game series is now even at a win apiece. The Lugnuts fall to 22-28 in the second half of the season and 47-69 overall. The Lugnuts, who had ten hits in Tuesday night’s opening win, had just one hit off of Cruz.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University police captain starts new role as DeWitt Township police chief
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Police Department has a new chief. Matt Merony, a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain, has been hired as DeWitt’s new chief of police, the university announced Thursday. His first day was Monday. Merony worked with the MSU police...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Detroit Wing Company opens East Lansing location
Wing lovers have a lot to be happy about, as Detroit Wing Company is officially open for business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy (On a Thursday): Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, August 25th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first week of High School football started with a bang! With two Frenzys in a row, it’s hard to imagine day two can top Thursday’s action. Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Battle Creek Pennfield 28. Hudson 44, Hanover Horton 8. New Lothrop 12, Jackson...
WILX-TV
Lansing Community College to host blood drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer. Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not...
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eye Candy of the Week: Aug. 24
The u-shaped Elliott-Larsen building on Walnut Street in downtown Lansing features a handful of decorative details throughout its façade: Ionic volutes top otherwise simple structural columns, and black-framed windows are separated by tablets of engraved masonry. The sand-colored exterior gives the building in the Capitol Complex some warmth while the sleek curtain wall entrance keeps it cool. Healthy trees and green grass are a welcome sight in this concrete-heavy part of town.
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy Kick-off Special
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Sports Team is kicking off the high school football season with a preview of the prep matchups and interviews with coaches as athletes and teams get ready to take to the field. The special originally aired at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26....
Comments / 0