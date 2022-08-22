Read full article on original website
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition
The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1
The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late
The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
WATCH: Jerry Jones calls ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith a 'fraud', closeted Cowboys fan
Everybody knows there’s no love lost between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and the Dallas Cowboys. He has teased the franchise for years on First Take and enjoyed watching their shortcomings in recent years. During an his appearance on the show today, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired back in a big way.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett said it's 'very easy for me not to be Deshaun Watson'
On the field, Deshaun Watson is known as a pretty good quarterback. Maybe one of the best in the league, even. He’s a multi-time Pro Bowler. He’s also been suspended for 11 games after facing civil suits from 24 women who claim Watson sexually harassed them. A suspension, by the way, he still doesn’t feel like he deserves.
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
