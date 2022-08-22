Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Body Of Hibbing Man Believed To Be Found After Missing For A Month
From the KDQS News Staff via Fox 21 News - August 22, 2022. The Hibbing Police Department believe they have found human remains of a man that went missing exactly a month ago. On July 22, 49 year-old Jesse Crabtree was considered a missing person after authorities learned that no one had been in contact with him since earlier that month.
kdal610.com
NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
lptv.org
Update: One Person Dies in International Falls Structure Fire
Update: The Northernaire Houseboat structure fire has claimed the life of one person after further investigation. The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release regarding the fire that the body of an 85-year-old woman was discovered at approximately 11:20 p.m. on August 24th. The victims of the fire are related and operates the resort where it was located.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Chisholm, Superior, Duluth
CHISHOLM, MN -- The Kiwanis $15k Raffle is just around the corner and the stakes are high. Winners have the chance to take home some big prizes. On Sept. 7, Valentini’s Supper Club on Lake Street will announce the winners of the raffle. Tickets are $100 each and are...
bulletin-news.com
Duluth firefighter likely to lose job after sentencing for off-duty assault of 65-year-old woman
Conrad John Sunde IV, who had spent the previous two years defending a felony assault accusation, was repentant when he showed up for sentence on Monday. The city’s previous Firefighter of the Year, who is expected to lose his job after assaulting a 65-year-old lady along a western Duluth path in 2020, did not get any forgiveness after a last-minute apology.
boreal.org
Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review
A Duluth City employee who still works for the Fire Department was sentenced Monday on a felony assault conviction. Conrad Sunde had been convicted of Third-Degree Assault after shoving and injuring a woman on a hiking trail two years ago. Sunde was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake
Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
WDIO-TV
Visit to Veterans on the Lake in Ely
A beautiful day to learn more about Veterans on the Lake Resort in Ely. Minnesota Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and State Representative Rob Ecklund visited on Tuesday. It was to celebrate start of a scholarship program by the state for disabled Minnesota veterans to visit the resort near the...
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
cbs3duluth.com
DNR announces changes to deer hunting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MN -- This year’s deer hunting season will look a bit different in and around Grand Rapids. Earlier this year, a deer in the Grand Rapids area tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD. The DNR quickly killed off 54 deer in and around the town,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
Light Duluth Teal coming up next month
The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the Northland by hosting their annual Light Duluth Teal Gala. It’s coming up on September 24th. Survivors, families, and friends will gather together to celebrate hope, and hear the latest about advances in research. MOCA has...
Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
WDIO-TV
Round out the Roundabouts
Well for starters, they are safer for pedestrians, you only have to look one way at a time. Now, compare that to a traditional intersection where you cross two lanes at a time, which creates a false sense of security. St. Louis County and the city of Duluth are planning...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East girls tennis serves up cross town victory over Denfeld
On Tuesday the Duluth East girls tennis team served up a 5-2 victory over Duluth Denfeld at the Laura MacArthur Elementary courts. Norah Powell and Ella McCarthy shined for the Greyhounds on the number one singles court. Earlier in the day Forest Lake downed Duluth East 5-2 and Denfeld 7-0.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Set to Become “Abortion Access Island” in the Midwest, but for Whom?
Out-of-staters have long traveled to Minnesota for abortions, but as neighboring states restrict access to the procedure, data suggests patients of color may not make the trip.
Here’s A Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Update [VIDEO]
Even though there's a good month or more left on the calendar, the summer road construction season remains in full swing. Work crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation continue to make significant progress on the open projects throughout the state. And, that progress is also visible here in the Northland.
Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season
This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
Check Out This “Floating” House Up For Sale Soon in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house coming to the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
Comments / 0