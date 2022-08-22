ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Richey, FL

Deputies find missing Port Richey woman

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman was found safe Monday.

Sandra Snure, 58, was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of Ivanhoe Drive in Port Richey before her disappearance.

Burned body found in St. Pete alleyway identified

Deputies later said she was found safe Monday afternoon.

