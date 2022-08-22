Deputies find missing Port Richey woman

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman was found safe Monday.

Sandra Snure, 58, was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of Ivanhoe Drive in Port Richey before her disappearance.

Deputies later said she was found safe Monday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.