Deputies find missing Port Richey woman
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman was found safe Monday.
Sandra Snure, 58, was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of Ivanhoe Drive in Port Richey before her disappearance.
Deputies later said she was found safe Monday afternoon.
