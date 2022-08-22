Oscar Chapman’s days started at 4 a.m. and were nonstop for the next 13 hours. He’d wake up. He’d take a boxing class. Then he’d hit the weight room and run. That was followed by hours of just kicking — and kicking, and even more kicking. Then he’d drive an hour and a half to the beach for his day job at an event management company, helping set up fencing and other staging for events.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO