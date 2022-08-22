Read full article on original website
Auburn transfer hoping to make noise for Alabama State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge
After spending a year at Auburn, former four-star Dematrius Davis is getting a fresh start at Alabama State which kicks off in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The post Auburn transfer hoping to make noise for Alabama State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Auburn’s Oscar Chapman hopes ‘brutal’ journey leads to Ray Guy Award
Oscar Chapman’s days started at 4 a.m. and were nonstop for the next 13 hours. He’d wake up. He’d take a boxing class. Then he’d hit the weight room and run. That was followed by hours of just kicking — and kicking, and even more kicking. Then he’d drive an hour and a half to the beach for his day job at an event management company, helping set up fencing and other staging for events.
Alabama fans love MMA, Auburn fans prefer golf. But the differences don’t stop there
What do Alabama and Auburn fans watch when there is no game day?. Both fanbases love college football, of course. They also like the NFL, and sports in general. But it turns out there are some very big differences between the two groups. When it comes to sports other than...
SEC coaches pick 19 players from Alabama to preseason list
An SEC-best 19 players from Alabama were picked by the league’s coaches to the all-SEC preseason list, released Tuesday. The Tide placed six players on the first team, which was also the most among the conference’s 14 schools. Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Emil Ekiyor, outside linebacker Will Anderson, inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o, safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were the first-team picks.
Alabama fans vs Auburn fans: Trash talk caption contest smackdown
Welcome to the Alabama vs. Auburn Trash Talk Caption Contest Smackdown. Winner take y’all. Alabama fans and Auburn fans are as different as cage fighters and golfers. It’s science. But NOW - we’ve got data to back it up. My colleague Ramsey Archibald has put together a...
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s QBs, Nick Brahms on ‘Tiger Talk’
The start of the college football season is just around the corner, and that means “Tiger Talk” is back, with Auburn coach Bryan Harsin making his weekly radio appearance with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law. Harsin joined Burcham for the first “Tiger Talk” broadcast of the season...
Auburn players and coaches discuss the QB competition
T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada, and Robby Ashford remain in competition to be Auburn’s starting quarterback for second-year coach Bryan Harsin and first-year offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau. Quarterback battles can galvanize a team if the right signal-caller emerges from the fray. Picking the wrong quarterback could crash a team’s hopes...
Auburn football: How the Tigers can land Qua Russaw and James Smith
The Auburn football coaching staff is still working to solidify the recruiting class of 2023, and there is a lot of work still left to do. After the tumultuous offseason the Tigers’ program endured, from the investigation into head coach Bryan Harsin to the departures of staff members and players, there is a lot of negative talk being filtered into recruits’ ears.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 2022 team captains
Fall camp is over, and now the real work begins for Auburn. The Tigers returned to the field Tuesday for their first post-camp practice, as they begin early preparations for the season opener Sept. 3 against Mercer. Auburn has yet to name a starting quarterback, but the program did announce its team captains for the upcoming season. Players elected seniors Owen Pappoe, Derick Hall and John Samuel Shenker as the permanent captains for 2022.
Alabama won’t face suit over ‘outrageous’ unemployment backlog
Alabama and its officials cannot be sued for problems with the state’s unemployment response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a county judge held this week. The non-profit Legal Services Alabama argues that the state mismanaged the rollout of unemployment dollars during the pandemic and that Alabama was excessively slow in processing appeals after rejecting requests for help. In February, the group sued the Alabama Department of Labor and Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
thelocalpalate.com
All in the Hall at Auburn University
A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
alabamanews.net
Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.
The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
alabamanews.net
MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC
A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college. Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.
WSFA
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
alabamanews.net
Rivalries Highlight Friday Night Football in Dallas Co.
It’s going to be a big night of high school football in Dallas County on Friday. All four high schools in the county will be in action — in two intra-county match-ups. The Keith High School Bears — will host the Hornets of Dallas County High School — in Orrville. And J.V. Caldwell Stadium is sure to be rocking.
Former Alabama lawmaker, Trump fundraiser accused of groping woman at restaurant
An ex-Alabama legislator who campaigned in the state for former President Donald Trump has been charged with groping a woman at a restaurant. Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sex abuse. An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant said Hooper was leaving the upscale Ravello Ristorante in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 16 when he approached the victim from behind at the host stand.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
Officer who arrested Alabama pastor while watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’
Moments after police arrested an Alabama pastor watering his neighbor’s plants, an officer who witnessed Michael Jennings spraying the foliage with a water hose expressed doubt at Jennings’ version of events, according to body cam footage released Tuesday. Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
