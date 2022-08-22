Brenda Yvonne Pratt, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, August 22nd, 2022. She was a proud and loving mother. Brenda loved going to church and throughout her lifetime she has visited several churches in the area. She dedicated her life to the Lord and to helping people. During her time as a housemother at the Oasis of Love Center in Clinton, TN, she made a huge impact on the lives of the women that she met. Brenda was a spiritual guide for those women, and she did everything in her power to encourage them and help them along their journey.

