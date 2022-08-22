ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Vigor and B.C. Rain to play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High School football returns to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night for the first time since a shooting last year injured 5 people. The decision for high school football to return back to Ladd stadium came Monday after The Mobile County Public School System approved an agenda outlining the agreement between them and The Public […]
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberta, AL
County
Mobile County, AL
City
Robertsdale, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Citronelle, AL
Mobile County, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Mobile County, AL
Sports
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers

Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
GEORGIANA, AL
WKRG News 5

Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Antonio Coleman, Williamson Lions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Williamson High School head football coach Antonio Coleman is this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week. The Lions won their season opener in overtime against Mary G. Montgomery last week, marking Coleman’s first win as the Williamson head coach. Coleman is a graduate and former football standout of Williamson […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadiums#Peebles#American Football#Mobile County Board#B C Rain#Mcpss
WKRG News 5

12 Alabama, 8 Auburn, 2 USA players among those on 2023 Senior Bowl watchlist

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist was announced Wednesday morning with the University of Alabama, Auburn University and University of South Alabama Class of 2023 seniors well represented among the 484 non-position players selected. This is the 10th annual watchlist. According to a tweet from Jim Nagy, the executive director […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

4 Mobile County schools dismissing early due to weather, power outages

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four schools in the Mobile County Public School System are dismissing students early today because of problems ranging from power outages to flooding. The affected schools are Alma Bryant High School, Anna F. Booth Elementary School, Grand Bay Middle School and Alba Middle School. The following...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead following single-car crash, Ford truck overturns

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed one man has died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Alabama State Route 17 Wednesday morning. Danny M. Roberts, 67, died after his 2020 Ford Ranger “left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned,” according to a news release from ALEA. ALEA said […]
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Road closures in Mobile due to flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

1st Black Female Eagle Scout in Alabama: "If I can do it, you can do it."

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank. Jakayla Armstrong is one of them, becoming the first black female Eagle Scout in Alabama, and she's from right here in Mobile. She’s a recent graduate from Murphy High School and a freshman at the University of Alabama. She says her accomplishments won’t stop at the boy scouts.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman

“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
HOMEWOOD, AL
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy