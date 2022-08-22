Read full article on original website
Bham Now
From Mobile to Madison County, there’s nothing like high school football on Friday nights in Alabama
It is a scene that is played out on Friday nights in every small town and big city across the state of Alabama every fall. Each with their own special tradition, high school football teams enter the local stadium and run onto the field, welcomed by enthusiastic cheers. Even for...
Vigor and B.C. Rain to play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High School football returns to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night for the first time since a shooting last year injured 5 people. The decision for high school football to return back to Ladd stadium came Monday after The Mobile County Public School System approved an agenda outlining the agreement between them and The Public […]
Voters will decide if Daphne should join other Baldwin County cities in raising taxes for schools
Voters in Spanish Fort and Fairhope OK’d a property tax increase to raise additional revenues for the schools in their cities in 2019. Last year, it was the voters in Robertsdale who did the same. On Tuesday, voters in Baldwin County’s largest city – Daphne – will head to...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile approves over $1 million for turf at local park; honing in on youth sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile says they are revamping athletic facilities so kids have a great place to play come game time. Matthews Park on Michael Boulevard is one of those projects. Synthetic turf will eventually replace the grass. “The pros to having a turf field is...
Pedestrian bridge and expanded roads: Alabama beach cities set transportation priorities
Gulf Shores is considered “one of the best places in the country to live.”. At least, that was the claim expressed by a city official on Tuesday before presenting the “Leading the Way” award to the Gulf Shores City Council. The award was the result of a...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers
Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
Concerns over the future of Mobile’s RV City for Mardi Gras 2023
Some are concerned over the future of RV City and if it will be around for Mardi Gras 2023.
Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Antonio Coleman, Williamson Lions
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Williamson High School head football coach Antonio Coleman is this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week. The Lions won their season opener in overtime against Mary G. Montgomery last week, marking Coleman’s first win as the Williamson head coach. Coleman is a graduate and former football standout of Williamson […]
12 Alabama, 8 Auburn, 2 USA players among those on 2023 Senior Bowl watchlist
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist was announced Wednesday morning with the University of Alabama, Auburn University and University of South Alabama Class of 2023 seniors well represented among the 484 non-position players selected. This is the 10th annual watchlist. According to a tweet from Jim Nagy, the executive director […]
Alan Eugene Miller seeks execution by nitrogen hypoxia, says Alabama lost necessary form
An Alabama man set to die by lethal injection next month claims the correctional officer who was tasked with allowing him to change his execution method four years ago didn’t turn in his form. Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed Sept. 22 at William C. Holman Correctional...
WALA-TV FOX10
4 Mobile County schools dismissing early due to weather, power outages
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four schools in the Mobile County Public School System are dismissing students early today because of problems ranging from power outages to flooding. The affected schools are Alma Bryant High School, Anna F. Booth Elementary School, Grand Bay Middle School and Alba Middle School. The following...
Ivan Lopez: Tribute to fallen Mount Vernon police officer
Officer Ivan Lopez, who served in south Alabama on the Mount Vernon Police Department, died in a crash as he was about to end his shift and was traveling home in his police vehicle Monday night. “I join all Alabama law enforcement in mourning the loss of Officer Lopez and...
Competing against casinos and lottery: Topgolf’s regional draw a selling point in Mobile
Topgolf’s closest operation to Mobile is in Baton Rouge, a nearly 200-mile drive. Birmingham, also home to Topgolf, is 210 miles away. In other words, there are no Topgolf golf entertainment venues within a close driving distance to Alabama’s largest coastal city. The realization is a top selling...
4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
1 dead following single-car crash, Ford truck overturns
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed one man has died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Alabama State Route 17 Wednesday morning. Danny M. Roberts, 67, died after his 2020 Ford Ranger “left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned,” according to a news release from ALEA. ALEA said […]
Road closures in Mobile due to flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
utv44.com
1st Black Female Eagle Scout in Alabama: "If I can do it, you can do it."
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank. Jakayla Armstrong is one of them, becoming the first black female Eagle Scout in Alabama, and she's from right here in Mobile. She’s a recent graduate from Murphy High School and a freshman at the University of Alabama. She says her accomplishments won’t stop at the boy scouts.
Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman
“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
utv44.com
NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
AL.com
