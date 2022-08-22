A motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County sent the operator to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened shortly before 9:30pm Wednesday on Highway 67 and Birchwood Drive. A 40 year old West Bend man was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Investigation showed that the motorcycle was northbound on STH 67 when it failed to negotiate a curve near Birchwood Dr. The motorcycle crossed the centerline and entered the north ditch, traveling through the ditch before both the motorcycle and operator came to a rest on Birchwood Drive. The operator was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated – 4 th offense.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO