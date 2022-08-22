Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radioplusinfo.com
8-25-22 fdl fire and rescue says nobody injured in two kitchen fires within 48 hours
Fond du Lac fire officials say two kitchen fires in 48 hours are a reminder to pay attention to your stove and to make sure you have working smoke alarms. A fire late Sunday night damaged the kitchen of an apartment on Morningside Drive, and Tuesday morning firefighters quickly extinguished a fire on the stovetop of a residence on Linden Street. Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction and Life Safety Jason Roberts says fortunately nobody was injured in either fire.
radioplusinfo.com
8-26-22 serious injury motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County sent the operator to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened shortly before 9:30pm Wednesday on Highway 67 and Birchwood Drive. A 40 year old West Bend man was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Investigation showed that the motorcycle was northbound on STH 67 when it failed to negotiate a curve near Birchwood Dr. The motorcycle crossed the centerline and entered the north ditch, traveling through the ditch before both the motorcycle and operator came to a rest on Birchwood Drive. The operator was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated – 4 th offense.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Child injured by hay bale after searching for kittens in neighboring Fond Du Lac Co | By Sergeant Logan Will
August 25, 2022 – Fond Du Lac Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2:50 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call of a large hay bale that had fallen on a 9-year-old female at W3551 Sunny Rd, which is in the Township of Eden.
wtmj.com
Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside
A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
seehafernews.com
Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side
Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
Fallen hay bale seriously injures 9-year-old girl in Fond du Lac County
ThedaStar medical helicopter was requested to the scene and flew the juvenile female to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with serious injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted...
wearegreenbay.com
Hilbert area man dies after motorcycle crashes into truck in Shawano County
RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Hilbert area is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says that on August 23 around 12:20 p.m. it responded to a reported crash at Hwy 29. The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One killed in shooting near 60th and Port
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it's investigating a homicide near 60th and Port.
radioplusinfo.com
8-25-22 fdl county child seriously injured in farm accident
A nine year old Eden area girl was seriously injured in a farm accident in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 3pm Wednesday rescue personnel were called to W3551 Sunny View Road for a report of a large hay bale that had fallen on the child. The victim was flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. A preliminary investigation show that three children were chasing kittens in a barn when two of the children climbed onto two large hay bales and one tipped over, trapping the victim. Two adults were able to remove the child from underneath the hay bale before rescue crews arrived.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
whby.com
Motorcyclist dies after Shawano County crash
TOWN OF RICHMOND, Wis. — A motorcyclist dies after a crash in Shawano County. Sheriff’s officials say the 45-year-old Hilbert-area man was eastbound on Highway 29 when he struck a pickup truck crossing the highway from County Road MMM around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. The man was thrown from...
CBS 58
Police investigate two overnight Sheboygan house fires
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Seven people need a new place to live after a pair of house fires in Sheboygan overnight -- and those fires happened just minutes apart. At 12:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 14th and New York Avenue. Three people had to be...
Man arrested in deadly Fond du Lac shooting
Fond du Lac police arrested the man they believe shot and killed another man near Main and Johnson streets on Aug. 20.
radioplusinfo.com
8-24-22 victim of fatal rollover crash identified
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim of a fatal one vehicle rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. The Sheriff’s Office says 34 year old Justin Lindberg of Fond du Lac died in the crash early Sunday morning on County Highway WH west of Highway W. The Sheriff’s Office says Lindberg was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says speed, alcohol, and lack of seatbelt use are contributing factors for this crash.
Comments / 0