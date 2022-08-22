Read full article on original website
ed88radio.com
Partnership aims to improve health outcomes in marginalized Arkansas communities
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is partnering with two other research institutions on a project to preemptively address health issues that disproportionately affect members of historically disadvantaged communities. The UAMS Heart Healthy Communities Project is teaming up with the University of California, Los Angeles and Howard University in...
ed88radio.com
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
ed88radio.com
How to become a vendor at an Arkansas farmers market
LITTLE ROCK — Throughout Arkansas, farmers markets are important sources of fresh, local food as well as locations for community gatherings. For budding entrepreneurs, they may offer an opportunity to market their goods and services to that community. Rip Weaver, extension program technician for local, regional and safe foods...
Comments / 2