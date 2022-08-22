Read full article on original website
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation’ Is Reaching Into the Soul of Computers and Causing Them to Crash
Janet Jackson and her catalog of songs have done things to our hearts and minds for years. Apparently, the rhythm in her nation does things to laptops too. Raymond Chen, a Microsoft employee, has been with the company for more than 25 years. In a blog for Microsoft, he pens that playing one particular song causes certain laptops to crash. Here’s a hint — “we are a part of the rhythm nation.”
Abby De La Rosa Jokes That Nick Cannon Is Creating ‘Gen C’ After Latest Baby Announcement
Nick Cannon is fresh off the heels of announcing his ninth pregnancy and one of his baby mamas, who could be pregnant with his tenth child, decided to make a little joke about it. Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram on Thursday to respond to news of Cannon and...
HBCU Alumni & Divine 9 Members Unite to Produce ‘The Black Hamptons’ and ‘The Family Business’ on BET+
Alumni of two historically black colleges and universities (HBCU’s), and members of the Divine 9 have come together to produce two TV Series both on BET+. “Carl Weber‘s The Black Hamptons” a new four-part original limited series premieres on BET+ starting on Aug. 25, while Season four of “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” premieres on BET+ on Sept. 1. Episodes of Seasons one, two, and three are available to catch up on now ON DEMAND on BET the network and on BET+, according to a press release.
Tabitha Brown Wants You to Stop Asking Her to Change Her Southern Charm for Your Comfort
Tabitha Brown has become a beloved online influencer, thanks partly to her affable nature, sweet Southern lilt, and relatability. Through her motivational videos, she’s essentially become the online auntie who only wants to see the best in you blossom. But apparently, some who want to do business with Brown...
CEO Closes $28 Million Government Contract — ‘It’s the Way to Go’ for Black Entrepreneurs
8 out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. Lack of funding prevents most businesses from staying open long enough to be profitable. Government contracting offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure mid- to long-term contracts that will guarantee cash inflow. In 2014, cybersecurity expert, Lonye Ford, co-founded...
‘Bias Is a Business Killer,’ Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
This article was republished with the permission of Entrepreneur Mag. I love sparkling wines, and I recently discovered the McBride Sisters Wine Company and this particular bottle: Sparkling Brut Rosé. I’ve become obsessed. I brought my new favorite bottle to dinner parties, opened it when I had guests over...
BGC, Inc. (Black Girls CODE) Brings Legal Action Against Former CEO and Founder Kimberly Bryant
BGC, Inc. (d/b/a Black Girls CODE) (“BGC”) on Monday brought a legal action against its former Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly Bryant (the “Complaint”) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The filing of the Complaint follows the decision by the BGC Board...
Black-Owned Production Company Offers 100% Royalties, Houses First Private Jet Studio Set In Florida
Tivid TV is all about catching flights, not feelings. If you’re ready to take your music video, film, or content to the next level, this Black-owned production studio in Orlando, Florida, can get you booked on the first and only private jet studio set in the Sunshine State, according to The Higher South.
Inaugural Black Wall Street Festival To Showcase New Haven’s Black Businesses
The town of New Haven, Connecticut, is highlighting its Black businesses, artists, and entertainers in its inaugural Black Wall Street Festival. About30 new Black businesses have emerged in New Haven, selling books, clothing, cosmetics, skincare, jewelry, food, drinks and more. The event is an effort to showcase them as well as Black artists and entertainers in the city.
Here’s How to Level Up Your Business Through a Personal ‘Buy Black’ Campaign
Resilient is the perfect word to describe how Black companies continue to operate, innovate, and advance in today’s unpredictable environment. There have been bright spots. According to research from Robert W. Fairlie, a University of California Santa Cruz economist, the number of Black-owned companies in the U.S. is 30% higher than before the pandemic struck two years ago. Much of that gain derives from Black women — the nation’s fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs.
Tastemade and Blavity Celebrate Black Cuisine With New Food Vertical
This fall, Tastemade and Blavity Inc. are bringing the Sauce, a new food vertical for young Black food lovers and beyond, to their online and social platforms. In a strategic partnership, Tastemade and Blavity are co-developing and co-producing original sponsored content for the upcoming series. Programming will be dedicated to celebrating the Black experience as it relates to Black culture and cuisine.
Plant-Based QSR Concept Hart House Opens First Brick and Mortar Location in Los Angeles
Hart House, the plant-based quick service restaurant that is dedicated to the overall well-being of people and our planet, announced the grand opening of its first location today in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hart House is founded by American comedian, actor and entrepreneur, Kevin Hart, while being led...
