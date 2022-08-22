ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Black Enterprise

Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation’ Is Reaching Into the Soul of Computers and Causing Them to Crash

Janet Jackson and her catalog of songs have done things to our hearts and minds for years. Apparently, the rhythm in her nation does things to laptops too. Raymond Chen, a Microsoft employee, has been with the company for more than 25 years. In a blog for Microsoft, he pens that playing one particular song causes certain laptops to crash. Here’s a hint — “we are a part of the rhythm nation.”
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

HBCU Alumni & Divine 9 Members Unite to Produce ‘The Black Hamptons’ and ‘The Family Business’ on BET+

Alumni of two historically black colleges and universities (HBCU’s), and members of the Divine 9 have come together to produce two TV Series both on BET+. “Carl Weber‘s The Black Hamptons” a new four-part original limited series premieres on BET+ starting on Aug. 25, while Season four of “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” premieres on BET+ on Sept. 1. Episodes of Seasons one, two, and three are available to catch up on now ON DEMAND on BET the network and on BET+, according to a press release.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Inaugural Black Wall Street Festival To Showcase New Haven’s Black Businesses

The town of New Haven, Connecticut, is highlighting its Black businesses, artists, and entertainers in its inaugural Black Wall Street Festival. About30 new Black businesses have emerged in New Haven, selling books, clothing, cosmetics, skincare, jewelry, food, drinks and more. The event is an effort to showcase them as well as Black artists and entertainers in the city.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Black Enterprise

Here’s How to Level Up Your Business Through a Personal ‘Buy Black’ Campaign

Resilient is the perfect word to describe how Black companies continue to operate, innovate, and advance in today’s unpredictable environment. There have been bright spots. According to research from Robert W. Fairlie, a University of California Santa Cruz economist, the number of Black-owned companies in the U.S. is 30% higher than before the pandemic struck two years ago. Much of that gain derives from Black women — the nation’s fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Tastemade and Blavity Celebrate Black Cuisine With New Food Vertical

This fall, Tastemade and Blavity Inc. are bringing the Sauce, a new food vertical for young Black food lovers and beyond, to their online and social platforms. In a strategic partnership, Tastemade and Blavity are co-developing and co-producing original sponsored content for the upcoming series. Programming will be dedicated to celebrating the Black experience as it relates to Black culture and cuisine.
RECIPES
