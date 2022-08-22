Alumni of two historically black colleges and universities (HBCU’s), and members of the Divine 9 have come together to produce two TV Series both on BET+. “Carl Weber‘s The Black Hamptons” a new four-part original limited series premieres on BET+ starting on Aug. 25, while Season four of “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” premieres on BET+ on Sept. 1. Episodes of Seasons one, two, and three are available to catch up on now ON DEMAND on BET the network and on BET+, according to a press release.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO