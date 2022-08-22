Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Sales tax collections in Jonesboro surge by double-digits in August
Although sales and use tax collections in Jonesboro and Craighead County had maintained a steady record pace in recent months, those collections had slowed when compared to earlier in the year. Collections surged by double digits in August, according to figures released by the city and the Craighead County Treasurer’s Department.
Kait 8
Commission recommends location for new sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A highly-anticipated project moves another step toward the construction phase. At their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports complex. Officials recommended the project would be located at Race Street and McClellan Drive. The property...
onlyinark.com
Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville
Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
KTLO
12 building permits issued in July in Mountain Home
Four new residential buildings top the permits for July, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department.The four new permits were issued to Hobbs Investments, LLC for properties located along Ozark Avenue. Each project is said to be 1,877-square-feet and each has a construction value of $110,000.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
Kait 8
U.S. Postal Service holds job fair in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Postal Service held a job fair Wednesday in Jonesboro at their main location off of Race Street. USPS is hiring for several positions across Northeast Arkansas, and wanted to give job seekers the opportunity to discuss careers and ask questions in person. However, for those not able to make it, it is not too late.
KTLO
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative planned outage Thurday and Friday will affect Denton Ferry area
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) customers in the Denton Ferry area near Gassville will experience two breif outages so Baxter County road personnel can operate a crane safely near NAEC’s electric lines. The outage should begin around 1 both Thursday and Friday afternoons. The 262 affected members received an...
Kait 8
Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blanchard Springs Caverns was forced to close its cave portion of the park at the beginning of the pandemic due to the inability to socially distance visitors.
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
whiterivernow.com
Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection
A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
whiterivernow.com
Free concert, fish fry announced
John 3:16 Ministries will be having a free concert by North Point Worship along with a fish fry, Saturday, Sept. 3, at John 3:16 campus in Charlotte. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a live auction consisting of crosses, Jesus signs, large crosses made of specialty woods, and other items made by the men at John 3:16.
KTLO
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
neareport.com
Semi-truck, trailer fall onto side at landfill
Thursday morning was eventful at Legacy Landfill in Craighead County. A semi-truck with trailer attached was driving up a dirt path toward the trash heap. For some reason, the driver of the large truck and trailer attempted to drive in reverse back down the path, an employee told our reporter.
Kait 8
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
Kait 8
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. Superintendent Brent Bunch said a Brookland police officer was directing traffic...
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Kait 8
Victim saved from Cleburne County house fire
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Firefighters saved a person trapped in an early morning house fire Monday. A Heber Springs Fire Department media release said their fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire with a “possible victim trapped” around 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 22. The first crews to...
Kait 8
Arkansas State Police, special prosecutor to investigate sale of police gun by Hoxie Police chief
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police and a special prosecutor have launched an investigation into the Hoxie police chief after it was revealed he sold a department-owned gun to a pawn shop, according to the city’s mayor. According to Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins, the city attorney, Nancy...
KTLO
Guilty plea brings prison sentence
A man who has had criminal cases opened against him in three Arkansas counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Rhease Hoskins, who lists a home address in Paragould, pled guilty to charges against him in two cases and was given five years in prison. Hoskins was...
KTLO
3 transported to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in MH
A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mountain Home resulted in three individuals being transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. Sixty-seven-year-old Mary Banning of Flippin and 23-year-old Robbie Jo Stawski of Gepp sustained what were described as suspected minor injuries, and 41-year-old Shawn Hughes of Mountain Home had what was termed a possible injury.
