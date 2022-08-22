Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Sights and Sounds: Last Days of Camp Winding Down on the South Side
PITTSBURGH — Pitt hit the field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with Kedon Slovis officially serving as the starting quarterback, and at least to head coach Pat Narduzzi, it didn’t feel any different. What did feel different, however, was the subtle shift in energy that accompanies a...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pittsburgh Products Alier Maluk, Meleek Thomas Ranked as Five Stars by Rivals
This week, Rivals released its initial class-of-2025 rankings for basketball, and the top two young players in the Pittsburgh area both earned five-star status. Alier Maluk, Imani Christian’s 6-foot-10 forward came in at No. 12 in the class with a five-star ranking. Maluk holds offers from Pitt, West Virginia, NC State, LSU, Auburn, and others, and recently took unofficial visits to Pitt and West Virginia. Keep an eye out for potential upcoming visits to Cincinnati and Michigan for Maluk.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
PSN Poll Question: Pitt Football’s Toughest 2022 Opponent
One week from today, the Pitt football season will officially kickoff with a ‘Backyard Brawl’ against long-time rival West Virginia. The Panthers 2022 schedule is challenging and most of their most challenging conference games will be away from Acrisure Stadium. Most of the national media is picking the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Speaks Before Thursday’s Practice
PITTSBURGH — Fresh off naming Kedon Slovis as Pitt’s new starting quarterback, head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to members of the media — including PSN’s Karl Ludwig — before Thursday’s final practice of the summer. Narduzzi touched upon the battle for the No. 3...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons Podcast | Ep. 28 – 2022 Pitt Football Season Preview & Guest Erick Hallett
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:35 – 6:40 – Kenny Watch. Just a quick one. We can’t help it he keeps performing. 7:38 – 45:27 – 2022 Season...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 24
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers 6-foot-4 Philly Sharpshooter Jalil Bethea
On Wednesday afternoon, Pitt offered another 2024 prospect, this time being guard Jalil Bethea. Bethea is a 6-foot-4 guard out of Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, PA, just north of Philadelphia. He ran for Team Final all summer on the Nike circuit, earning offers from UCLA, Villanova, Rutgers, Temple, and more throughout the summer. Bethea’s first ever offer came in July 2021 from Robert Morris.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Shooting Guard Cashius McNeilly No Longer With Pitt Men’s Basketball Team
Some news out of left field concerning the Pitt men’s basketball program. Former JUCO guard Cashius McNeilly, who signed with the Panthers back in June, is no longer with the Panthers basketball program. Pittsburgh Sports Now has not yet heard a reason for this late departure. The 6’4″ guard...
butlerradio.com
Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
Senior Daniel Tarabrella pushes Penn-Trafford to ‘keep climbing the ladder’
It was not a surprise to Penn-Trafford football coach John Ruane that Daniel Tarabrella had a fantastic junior season, helping the Warriors win their first WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles. “His desire is through the roof,” Ruane said. “He wants to be great, he wants to be on a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Contrasting Plum, Kiski Area set to kick off season by renewing rivalry
Two schools that are in contrast to each other will open the season Friday. Plum will return an experienced team, while Kiski Area has plenty of key players to replace due to graduation. “They had a pretty good senior-led team last year; I know they’re replacing a lot,” Plum coach...
Pirates release 2023 schedule
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates released their 2023 regular season schedule on Wednesday. PNC Park will be visited by 22 different teams as part of the MLB's new scheduling format. The season will kick off on March 30 in Cincinnati with a three-game series against the Reds. The home opener will see the Pirates face off against the White Sox in Pittsburgh for the first time in team history with a three-game series from April 3-5. The first homestand will end with another three-game series, this time against the Astros from April 10-12. The regular season ends Sept. 29-Oct. 1 with three games against the Marlins. The full schedule can be found online.
restaurantclicks.com
10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
Rivals Hempfield, Greensburg Salem to square off for 57th time
It’s only one game on the schedule, the first of the season. And in the grand scheme of things, it won’t impact conference standings for either team. But bragging rights will again be on the line between the football players, students and communities from Hempfield and Greensburg Salem.
Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Here is Pittsburgh's end of summer pool schedule
Most of Pittsburgh’s outdoor public pools will stay open with their current hours of operation through Sunday, while some will remain open through Labor Day. According to Mayor Ed Gainey, the city opened 12 pools this summer, four more than last year. The Highland Park and Sue Murray pools...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh famous: A journey through the city’s celebrity murals
Turning a corner in one of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods often leads to grey walls, matching the skies of one of the country’s gloomiest cities. The local art scene has stepped in to bring color and vibrance to the landscape, with murals awash in contrasting bright colors and animals, like Pittsburgh artist Baron Batch’s butterfly paintings and the elephant murals in the South Side.
duqsm.com
Big stars find way to Pittsburgh’s brightest stages
As the summer concert season is wrapping up, local Pittsburgh venues prepare for highly anticipated fall tours; and it is expected for more shows to pop up throughout the fall season. Wiz Khalifa and Logic will close out the summer this Sunday at The Pavilion at Star Lake with their...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnie Cutrell wins 3rd Westmoreland Senior Amateur
You couldn’t have asked for a better finish to the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Senior Amateur on Wednesday. It came down to the final hole for the second consecutive year. After rallying from a two-shot deficit after 18 holes, Arnie Cutrell used consecutive birdies on Nos. 13, 14...
