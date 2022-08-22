Read full article on original website
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
Thrillist
Where to Catch Live Music in Atlanta
Atlanta has long been a hub for live music. From the legendary Louis Armstrong performances at The Top Hat Club (now known as the Royal Peacock) on Auburn Avenue in the 1930s, to Sabrina Claudio perfecting an attention-grabbing set at Tabernacle, Georgia’s capital has long been home to some of the best concerts and venues in the country. If you’re looking for a life-affirming concert to check out right, look no further than these dive bars, concert halls, and amphitheaters.
thehypemagazine.com
Red Bull Announces First-Ever U.S. Symphonic Event with Rick Ross
Renowned Artists will Light Up Atlanta Symphony Hall for a Once-In-A-Lifetime Performance Fusing Classical Music with Hip-Hop, Featuring a Special Intermission with SAINTED and Award-Winning Violinist Mapy. Red Bull just announced the US debut of Red Bull Symphonic: an unprecedented collaboration of hip-hop and classical symphony that brings audiences a...
discoveratlanta.com
Arts ATL: Must-See Fall Plays, Performances and Exhibits in Atlanta
Autumn in Atlanta is an exciting time, and nothing brings more thrills than Atlanta’s arts community. See what’s coming to Atlanta theaters, performing arts venues and museums this fall then mark your calendar because you won’t want to miss a single thing. World-class Shows and Plays Coming...
fox5atlanta.com
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
Atlanta Daily World
Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point
Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
CBS 46
Crabs R Us Seafood Shack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Crabs R Us Owner & CEO, Dr. Princess Lomax joins us to share about their exceptional cuisine within a beautiful, intimate setting. For more information, visit www.crabsruss.com. Sponsored By: Princess Lomax.
myasbn.com
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
knowatlanta.com
Experience Atlanta Airport Living at Hawthorne Station in College Park
Perfect for Atlanta residents looking to relocate near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for easy travel, Rocklyn Homes recently announced its newest community, Hawthorne Station in College Park, is now selling! Construction has already begun on 20 home sites, many with interior walls up and completion/closing on the first homes expected in late September of this year. Upon finalization, the community will feature 300 single-family homes.
atlantafi.com
6 Of The Best Desserts In Atlanta
If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, there are a select few places you can go in Atlanta to satisfy your needs. In this article, we’ll cover where you can get some of the absolute best dessert dishes in Atlanta. Who’s Got The Best Dessert In...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?
A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
restaurantclicks.com
Atlanta’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city, there are plenty of things to see and do during your stay. Whenever I visit my friends in Atlanta, I always take the time to visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Park, and the World of Coca-Cola.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta
The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
AccessAtlanta
Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival brings music, fashion, and beauty to Atlanta
It’s a culture celebration you don’t want to miss. The Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival is headed to Atlanta next month. The festival is aimed at creating “space for the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, artists, and creators to network, empower our community through business, and have fun.” It’s the fifth year for the festival and it is bringing music, art, community, beauty and fashion to Gateway Center Arena Skylot.
cooperatornews.com
Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident
The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
Atlas Obscura
Atlanta's One-Person Jail Cell
In Victorian-era Atlanta, Georgia, police dealt with their troublemakers one prisoner at a time. Tucked away in Delta Park, in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, is the city’s last one-person jail cell. The structure itself looks like an old phone booth. It’s shaped like a small gazebo, with a glass window on top of the structure and a giant padlock in front. The jail was just large enough to hold one person standing up.
CBS 46
48 new affordable housing units coming to west side of Atlanta Beltline
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Shontay Smith is a single mother of four struggling to find an affordable place to live. “Rent is too high. There’s nowhere affordable to live,” Smith said. “It’s just really, really hard.”. Right now she’s staying with a friend after moving out...
Black Enterprise
