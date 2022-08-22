Johnsons observe 74th wedding anniversary

Sidney and Carolyn (Otto) Johnson recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

Carolyn grew up in Onalaska and moved to Rice Lake after graduation. She met Sid at the old Majestic Theater. They both worked at the local canning factory during the summer and then she attended Normal School for one year while Sid went off to join the Marines during World War II. Carolyn traveled down to Waukegan, Illinois, to work in a munitions factory for the war effort for two years. She came back to finish her teaching degree and taught at the Pokegema Country School near Cameron — eight grades in one room. Sid returned from the service, and they were married on Aug. 7, 1948.

Sid worked at several grocery stores including Snyders in Barron, the old Red & White Store in Rice Lake, and Marketplace Foods (and all its previous names) until his retirement. He is widely known for playing the piano all of his life with many bands, including Joe Banana and the Bunch, Nuto Dixieland Band and Jazznocracy. He even played a gig on his wedding night — a fact which he was reminded of many times.

For 75 years, Sid was very active in the American Legion, a member of the Honor Guard and serving many years as commander and other positions.

Sid and Carolyn were blessed with four children: Sandy, Sue, Tom and Eric.

After a brain-bleed three years ago, affecting his ability to walk, Sid is in a nursing home but healthy and loved by all there. Carolyn is in her home, taking care of flowers, gardening and enjoying her daily phone calls and visits with Sid.