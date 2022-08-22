ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Queens Post

Council Member Julie Won to Host Backpack Giveaway and Free WiFi Sign-Up Saturday

Councilmember Julie Won is handing out school backpacks for kids Saturday as they get ready for their first day of class Sept. 8. The council member is holding events throughout the 26th Council District in coming weeks with two scheduled for Aug. 27. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out at Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-35 21st St., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and at Queensbridge Houses, located at 10-25 41st Ave., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestergov.com

County Executive George Latimer Announces Success of Bee-Line's Summer Vacation on Fares Program

Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Residents Cope with Inflation Moving into the Fall and Winter. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Anderson Plaza Is a $4 Million Transformation for New Rochelle

The Anderson Plaza ceremonial groundbreaking. Photo Courtesy of New Rochelle [Marino]. The addition of Anderson Plaza is part of the continued effort to make New Rochelle an inclusive, forward-thinking, walkable city. Have you been searching for a new spot to shop around, grab an iced coffee, and catch up with...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
PIX11

NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
BRONX, NY
Secret NYC

This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway

Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Helen Hayes Daughter, Nyack’s “Act of God Baby”, Was A Polio Poster Child

Polio has reared its ugly head again in 2022 as it did frequently every summer so many years ago when it crippled and killed thousands of young Americans. Helen Hayes became a tireless advocate for funding polio research when her daughter, then a vivacious and upcoming actress of 19, died of polio in 1949. The Mary MacArthur Fund established in her memory provided funds to help Jonas Salk establish the first vaccine against polio.
NYACK, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Again Recognized as a Level 1 Trauma Center from the American College of Surgeons

The trauma center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County has been recognized again as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma’s Verification Review Committee. This achievement underscores the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers that provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from before the patient enters the hospital through rehabilitation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Electricians’ union rallies at Rockland County construction site

VALLEY COTTAGE – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 held a labor rally Wednesday in Valley Cottage at the Clarkstown Executive Park where a large warehouse is proposed. Local 363 Business Manager Sam Fratto said they rallied “to protect the standards of local workers which have been...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

