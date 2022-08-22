ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Roofing Contractor in Georgetown, TX

The roof is a crucial part of every structure. Getting quality roofing services is essential, which can only be achieved by working with a reliable roofing contractor. Georgetown, TX – 3 Kings Roofing LLC is a professional roofing company in Georgetown, TX. It has many years of experience and aims to offer viable roofing solutions. They handle residential and commercial roofing, ensuring people are covered in all facets of their lives. The company has made a significant impact on the community.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
North Austin brewery 4th Tap Brewing Co-op closes after 7 years

4th Tap Brewing Co-Op first opened in 2015 in North Austin and closed in August 2022. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op, located at 10615 Metric Blvd., Austin, closed after seven years. According to an Aug. 4 message posted on its Facebook page, the worker-owned microbrewery faced “economic burdens from the pandemic coupled with rapidly rising rent that made the business no longer sustainable.” www.4thtap.coop.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Residence Inn hotel

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Union Merchant now open in downtown Georgetown

Union Merchant at 224 E. Eighth St., Georgetown, opened in early June. (Courtesy Union Merchant) Union Merchant, a locally owned wine bistro and shop, opened in downtown Georgetown earlier this summer. The shop offers a variety of wines, beer and proper food pairings such as meats, cheese and other snacks. Union Merchant is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon-9 p.m., and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at 224 E. Eighth St., Georgetown. 512-379-8379. www.unionmerchantgtx.com.
Georgetown PD investigating reported shooting on Grande Mesa Drive

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said officers were investigating a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon. GPD said officers responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive. Police confirm a woman was taken from the scene by EMS and that officers spoke with a man in the home.
