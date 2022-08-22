Read full article on original website
Work continues on Williams Drive diverging diamond intersection, plus other Georgetown transportation updates
At a diverging diamond intersection, like the one at Parmer Lane and I-35, vehicles switch over to the left side of the roadway where they can continue straight and cross back over or turn left without waiting for oncoming traffic. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williams Drive diverging diamond interchange...
Two eastbound lanes on William Cannon Drive closed after partial road cave-in
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Transportation Department said a couple of lanes on William Cannon Drive are closed due to a partial road cave-in. The ATD said two of three eastbound lanes along William Cannon Drive, from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive, are closed. The lanes are set to...
Top Roofing Contractor in Georgetown, TX
The roof is a crucial part of every structure. Getting quality roofing services is essential, which can only be achieved by working with a reliable roofing contractor. Georgetown, TX – 3 Kings Roofing LLC is a professional roofing company in Georgetown, TX. It has many years of experience and aims to offer viable roofing solutions. They handle residential and commercial roofing, ensuring people are covered in all facets of their lives. The company has made a significant impact on the community.
Round Rock, Georgetown receive $14M in ARPA funds for regional water project
In partnership with the city of Georgetown, Round Rock officials on Aug. 25 accepted $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Williamson County to be used for future water infrastructure. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) In partnership with the city of Georgetown, Round Rock officials on Aug. 25...
New changes to the I-35 expansion plan through downtown
For Austin's Corridor Program Office Director Mike Trimble, there is a personal connection, so he wants to make sure they get it right.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
North Austin brewery 4th Tap Brewing Co-op closes after 7 years
4th Tap Brewing Co-Op first opened in 2015 in North Austin and closed in August 2022. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op, located at 10615 Metric Blvd., Austin, closed after seven years. According to an Aug. 4 message posted on its Facebook page, the worker-owned microbrewery faced “economic burdens from the pandemic coupled with rapidly rising rent that made the business no longer sustainable.” www.4thtap.coop.
Austin eyes transformation of ‘Dirty Sixth’ to safer, '18-hour' hub
The historic “Dirty Sixth” district could be transformed from an area now most heavily visited at night to a safer and more approachable daytime hub for business, arts, dining and tourism. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin’s East Sixth Street entertainment district is in line for a major makeover...
Georgetown looking for local artists for rain barrel project
Local artists have until Aug. 31 to submit their proposal to participate in this year's rain barrel paint project. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Georgetown's water conservation team has issued a call for action from local artists. The team will host its first annual painted rain barrel project that will be...
Check out the three newest businesses and restaurants in Lake Travis-Westlake
Scenthound opened its Westlake location in August. (Courtesy Scenthound) Sage Capital Bank opened a full-service branch at 12233 N. RM 620, Austin, in July. As a community bank, Sage has operated a loan production office in Cedar Park since 2015. The bank is now expanding its operations to give customers deposit services. 512-240-6625. www.sagecapitalbank.com.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Residence Inn hotel
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Pabern's Kitchen food truck now open in downtown Kyle
The Pabern's Kitchen food truck is now open at 210 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new food truck called Pabern's Kitchen opened at the end of July at 210 W. Center St., Kyle. The truck specializes in Filipino food, such as pork lumpia, chicken pancit, adobo,...
Round Rock officials take first step to rebid Heritage Trail West project following contractor bankruptcy
Round Rock officials took the first step in the process to rebid the Heritage Trail West project following bankruptcy of the original contractor during an Aug. 25 meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock officials took the first step in the process to rebid the Heritage Trail West project...
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas in Kyle to celebrate grand reopening Aug. 27
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas at 500 FM 150 E., Kyle, is set to reopen Aug. 27 following months of closure for renovations. (Courtesy PAWS Shelter of Central Texas) After a three-month closure for renovations, PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is set to host a grand opening celebration Aug. 27 at 500 FM 150 E., Kyle, from noon-4 p.m.
Pizza Leon opens first brick-and-mortar location in Kyle
Pizza Leon is now open at 147 Elmhurst Dr., Ste. 100, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The first brick-and-mortar location of Pizza Leon opened Aug. 15 at 147 Elmhurst Drive, Ste. 100, Kyle. The original location, a food truck, is at 4749 E. Ben White Blvd., Austin. The new location...
Union Merchant now open in downtown Georgetown
Union Merchant at 224 E. Eighth St., Georgetown, opened in early June. (Courtesy Union Merchant) Union Merchant, a locally owned wine bistro and shop, opened in downtown Georgetown earlier this summer. The shop offers a variety of wines, beer and proper food pairings such as meats, cheese and other snacks. Union Merchant is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon-9 p.m., and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at 224 E. Eighth St., Georgetown. 512-379-8379. www.unionmerchantgtx.com.
Georgetown PD investigating reported shooting on Grande Mesa Drive
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said officers were investigating a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon. GPD said officers responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive. Police confirm a woman was taken from the scene by EMS and that officers spoke with a man in the home.
1 person taken into custody after shooting involving 'multiple people' in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting involving multiple people Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 blk of E 7th St. One person left the scene and was found across from Dell Seton Hospital at 15th and Red River St. A...
Barton Springs closed as Austin Police investigate homicide near Zilker Park
This is the second reported homicide in two days.
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
