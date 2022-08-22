Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd of over 100 people on July 5th, 2020.

Shallah Sherman was sentenced “as a persistent violent felony offender.”

The DA’s office says that after the shots were fired, Rochester police were able to recover the weapon, and arrest Sherman shortly after.

“Shallah Sherman was partly responsible for the incredibly violent Fourth of July weekend in 2020,” said in part Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Kennedy in a statement.

“As a violent predicate felony offender, Shallah Sherman has had multiple chances to better himself and turn his life around,” Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley said in a statement. “It is our hope that Shallah Sherman will use his time in the New York State Department of Corrections to reflect on the dangers he has caused our community.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.