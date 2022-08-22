Read full article on original website
Massachusetts man accused of bear spray attack on pedestrians and patrons at 110 Grill in West Lebanon, New Hampshire
A Greenfield, Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a group of pedestrians and restaurant diners in New Hampshire with bear spray, a self-defense device many times more powerful than pepper spray. Police in the city of Lebanon said John Cahill, 41, accosted a group of pedestrians, launching bear spray in...
Greenfield Man Nabbed For Attacking People With Bear Spray At NH Restaurant
A man from Western Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly attacking people with bear spray at a New Hampshire restaurant last week, authorities said. Franklin County resident John Cahill, from Greenfield, was accused of spraying people with bear spray at the 110 Grill in West Lebanon, NH, around 8:31 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Lebanon Police said.
Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop
Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
Two people stabbed at Northampton apartment complex
A Northampton man has been charged after two people were stabbed Wednesday evening at a Northampton apartment complex.
Man arrested in South Hadley after marijuana investigation
South Hadley and state police conducted an investigation at a home on Bach Lane Wednesday morning, where power company workers have had to cut the electricity.
13-year-old killed in Rutland County ATV crash
A 13-year-old has died after an ATV crash in Rutland County. Vermont State Police have identified the boy as Jason Wooden of Randolph, Vermont.
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Two pedestrians in crosswalk hit by car in Springfield
Two women were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield Thursday morning.
Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
Vermont police searching for driver possibly involved in homicide
Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Hoax bomb threat caller was not in Westfield, police investigators say
WESTFIELD — Investigators say that the 911 call that resulted in a police response that shut down the Park Square Green area the evening of Aug. 12 originated outside of Westfield, as the investigation continues into the hoax call. Westfield Police detectives continue to work leads in the investigation...
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
Car crashed into pole on Rt. 20 in West Springfield
Drivers were detoured off a section of Route 20 in West Springfield during the morning commute Wednesday, due to a single-car crash.
NH man indicted for murder of cousin
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
7 people arrested during search warrant on Nora Street in Chicopee
Police arrested seven people after conducting a search warrant in connection with breaking into a business in Chicopee.
Police make arrest in Pittsfield bank robbery
The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.
Pittsfield man pleads guilty to multiple domestic violence charges
A Pittsfield man has pleaded guilty to multiple domestic violence charges. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said Dominic Simonetta, 49, was also sentenced to two to three years in state prison.
Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun
Nicholas Baker, 34, is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He has not been charged with killing the man he claims attacked him Friday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun.
