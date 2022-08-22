ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, NH
State
Massachusetts State
City
Greenfield, NH
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Greenfield, MA
Accidents
Greenfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Lebanon, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, MA
City
Plainfield, MA
City
West Lebanon, NH
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Plainfield, NH
Mountain Times

Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
LUDLOW, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bear Spray#Accident
WCAX

Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WMUR.com

Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
AMHERST, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCAX

NH man indicted for murder of cousin

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
LYME, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy