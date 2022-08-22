ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

EXPLAINER: Pregnancy complications under abortion spotlight

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDPsw_0hQeirIx00

Serious pregnancy complications are rare in the United States but they still affect thousands of women each year.

They may endanger the health of the mother, fetus or both. Many are more common in Black patients and contribute to their disproportionately high maternal mortality rate.

Severe cases may force patients and their physicians to consider abortions, but laws enacted or proposed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June have limited that option.

At least 19 states with abortion restrictions allow exemptions if the mother develops a condition with severe or life-threatening health consequences, but determining whether either situation exists can be a challenging judgment call. Physicians have said they feel new abortion limits are forcing them to let patients with complications deteriorate.

Here’s a look at some of the most common pregnancy complications that could lead a doctor to recommend an abortion:

PREECLAMPSIA

A serious high blood pressure condition that can develop suddenly in pregnancy, typically during the second half, is called preeclampsia.

It develops in about 1 in 25 pregnancies. Symptoms include swollen limbs, headaches and blurred vision.

In addition to elevated blood pressure, patients may develop kidney problems. In severe cases, fluid in the lungs, seizures or strokes may occur.

Treatment may include hospitalization, along with medicines to lower blood pressure and promote fetal lung development. Ending the pregnancy by inducing delivery or with an abortion may be recommended when the mother’s life is in danger.

PREMATURE RUPTURE OF MEMBRANES

Membranes in the fluid-filled amniotic sac that surrounds the fetus often rupture or break at the start of childbirth — commonly called water breaking. In at least 3% of pregnancies, the sac ruptures too early, often leading to preterm birth.

The condition increases chances for a uterine infection. Doctors may recommend ending the pregnancy, especially if water breaks before 24 weeks, when infant survival chances are slim.

Instead of abortion, doctors could monitor the patients and closely watch for signs of infection. But risks of severe maternal complications are greatly increased and chances of a successful birth are small, recent studies have shown.

ECTOPIC PREGNANCIES

Ectopic pregnancies are when a fertilized egg grows outside the womb, often in a fallopian tube. It happens in about 2% of U.S. pregnancies.

There is no chance for the embryo to survive, but it can cause the tube to burst, leading to dangerous internal bleeding.

Treatment for less severe cases may include medication that stops the embryo from growing, ending the pregnancy. Otherwise surgery is done, sometimes requiring removing the affected tube.

Doctors emphasize that treatment for ectopic pregnancies is not the same as an abortion.

Some politicians who oppose abortions have suggested that ectopic pregnancies could be reimplanted in the uterus, sometimes citing two unsubstantiated case reports published decades apart in medical journals. Experts say any such attempts would damage the embryo and could not result in a successful pregnancy.

PLACENTA ABRUPTION

The placenta is a crucial structure that develops in pregnancy and attaches to the uterine wall, connecting with the umbilical cord to help nourish the fetus.

In about 1 in 100 pregnancies, the placenta separates prematurely from the womb, after about 20 weeks of pregnancy. That can pose a life-threatening risk to the fetus and can cause dangerous maternal bleeding.

Inducing childbirth or ending the pregnancy may be recommended.

———

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 10

DeAnna Lawson
4d ago

I had a ectopic pregnancy my doctor said I was lucky to be alive!! ive have preclampcia and pregnancy induced high BP.. this row vs wade is being pushed to far!! im serverly worried about my daughter's future!! they are here already and very loved I don't want possible complications to be an issue of their survival!!!

Reply(2)
21
Sara Ryan
4d ago

Ive had 2 ectopic pregnancies. Last one almost killed me, I hemmoraged and needed surgery. Both were AFTER I had my tubes tied in 1998.

Reply
13
Jacqulyn Rae
3d ago

I had an ectopic pregnancy 2 years ago and almost bled out internally, I had to have surgery and it was really scary and hard. That stuff is no joke.

Reply
5
Related
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Republican trips up on basic anatomy while trying to attack Kamala Harris on abortion

A Salt Lake County councilman was left facing Twitter ratios and the mockery of social media after he attempted to swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris over the issue of abortion.The awkward exchange began with a tweet from Ms Harris on Saturday that declared the Biden administration’s support for abortion rights and decried the GOP efforts to roll those rights back as an attempt to take away women’s bodily autonomy.“Let us be clear: We trust the judgment of the women of America to make decisions based on what is in their best interest. We trust the women of...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Pregnancy Complications#Abortion Laws#Maternal Mortality#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
The Atlantic

The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain

Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
ABC News

ABC News

801K+
Followers
173K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy