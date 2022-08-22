Read full article on original website
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Feuding With Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
A deep dive into the headlines and reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are feuding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
We Finally Know Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Out of Kensington Palace
It's been a busy summer for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only have they been planning their move out of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been looking into new schools for their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, the process of finding the best schools for their children is actually the reason behind their move altogether, E News! reports.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
The Real Reason Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Prince Harry To Avoid Visiting The U.K.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new careers and their last visit to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee show that the pair have kept themselves busy, and now it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning another visit to the United Kingdom. Although he was born,...
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
Kate Middleton Has a Very Flirty, Borderline Inappropriate Nickname for Prince William
Just like any ordinary family, the British royals like to give one another nicknames, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are no exception. Now what I'm inclined to do here is ask you, dear reader, to take a stab at guessing Kate's nickname for Will. ...There's no way you guessed...
Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment
It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't destroying the monarchy. They're ensuring its survival.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced criticism for speaking about the issues they faced while working royals.
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
This is the Queen’s favourite sandwich – and she’s been a fan for 91 years, according to her former royal chef
A FORMER royal chef has revealed the Queen's favourite sandwich - and she's been having it for more than nine decades. Her Majesty the Queen's love for afternoon tea has long been talked about by numerous former staff members of the Royal family, many of whom have also confirmed what the monarch likes to eat.
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Video of Princess Charlotte Holding on to Kate 'For Dear Life' Goes Viral
Princess Charlotte knew comfort was not far away after slipping on the Buckingham Palace balcony—though she was not the only one to take a tumble that day.
William and Kate's New Home Is 'Disgraceful' During Cost of Living Crisis
Prince William and Kate Middleton's move to a "huge house" while ordinary people face "crippling inflation" is "shocking," anti-monarchy campaigners say.
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
Prince Harry Once Told Prince William That Kate Middleton Could Be 'Friendlier' To Meghan Markle
Some new ~intel~ has emerged about the royal family’s dynamics, courtesy of biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. Tom recalled a moment back in 2018 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first got married and were preparing for a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
Why Princess Diana ‘Destroyed’ All Prince Charles’ Watercolor Paintings on Their Honeymoon
This is the reason Prince Charles and Princess Diana's honeymoon wasn't drama free and resulted in the princess ruining her husband's watercolor paintings.
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
