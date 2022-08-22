Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht (screenshot from promotional video at protectamerica.vote) Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief moment of silence in honor of a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the previous month around Prescott, before quickly pivoting to the former president.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO