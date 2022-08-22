ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Two Arkansas deputies, one officer suspended and under investigation after video shows use of force

By Elena Ramirez, Alex Angle, Jacob Smith
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHUIE_0hQeTtAm00

The video might be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Worcester posted bond Monday afternoon.

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies and one officer involved as Deputy Zack King, Deputy Levi White and Mulberry Officer Thell Riddle.

The sheriff’s office says it is cooperating with all aspects of the investigation and will make a statement to the public at a later time.

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The man in the video has been identified as Randal Ray Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. He was taken to a hospital with minor head injuries after resisting arrest. He is facing charges of:

  • Battery in the second degree
  • Assault in the first degree
  • Resisting arrest refusal to submit to arrest
  • Possessing instrument of criminal trespass
  • Criminal mischief in the second degree
  • Terroristic threatening in the first degree
  • Assault in the second degree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Mm4X_0hQeTtAm00

One officer sustained injuries during the arrest.

Alma police were responding to a call from a store clerk who said Worcester allegedly spat in their face and made terroristic threats.

Worcester fled the store and Alma police contacted all law enforcement to “be on the lookout.”

Police searching for missing Pea Ridge woman accused of murder in Missouri

According to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Worcester at the Kountry Xpress in Mulberry. He was cooperative at first but then things turned violent and he injured an officer. The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

The names of the officers have not been released. Arkansas State Police will be investigating the incident.

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a statement on Twitter Sunday regarding the incident, saying the incident will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also issued a statement, saying “The video circulating of officers making an arrest in Crawford Co. is disturbing. However, it is important that ASP gather facts & give them to the local prosecutor for a determination of criminality. Every good cop in America is disgusted every time these incidents occur.”

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Mulberry Police Department has responded to the video of one of their officers:

“The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the press release states. “The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department take these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified

ORIGINAL STORY: Three officers have been suspended after a video on Facebook shows them allegedly beating a restrained man outside of a convenience store.

Sheriff James Damante has confirmed that one Mulberry police officer and two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies were shown in the video.

AR teen accidentally shot to death by best friend: Police

Police can be heard telling a bystander to back away from the area and pointed away after slamming the man’s face to the ground.

“In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” Damante said in a Facebook post. “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.“

This is an ongoing investigation keep up with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Goose Creek, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Goose Creek, SC
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
City
Mulberry, AR
State
South Carolina State
KHBS

Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Asa Hutchinson
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Murder charge filed in Franklin County body case

Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, of Fort Smith, was charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of Tonia Tram Tran. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police served the arrest warrant on Richardson at the Sebastian County Jail. State police arrested Richardson on Saturday on theft charges related to the homicide.
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Attorney General#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTLO

Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business

Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

2K+
Followers
688
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy