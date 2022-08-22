Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training
By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
Deontay Wilder can earn 4th fight against Tyson Fury
By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder is poised to earn himself a fourth fight against Tyson Fury when he faces Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on October 15th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius is one of two title eliminators the WBC...
Andy Ruiz Sr confident his son beats Deontay Wilder
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Sr is supremely confident that his son, former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr, will ultimately defeat Deontay Wilder if the two faces each other next. Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) has a tough obstacle in front of him with his fight on September 4th...
Demetrius Andrade vacates WBO 160-lb belt, Janibek Alimkhanuly upgraded to full champion
By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) has reportedly vacated his WBO middleweight title, and interim champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been moved up to the new champ. Andrade, 34, will be moving up to 168 to take on Zach Parker to get in a position to challenge WBO super...
Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler to fight on Dec.13th in Japan
By Robert Segal: Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue and Paul Butler have agreed to terms for an undisputed clash at bantamweight on December 13th in Japan. The Inoue vs. Butler fight will likely be shown on ESPN+ in the U.S,” according to Mike Coppinger. WBO bantamweight champion Butler (32-2,...
Tyson Fury directs his promoters to tell WBC he’s unretiring and won’t vacate his title
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury beat the WBC’s deadline of Friday, August 26th, by letting his promoters know to tell the sanctioning body that he’s not retiring and will be resuming his career. The next move for Fury and his team is to try and negotiate an undisputed...
Lomachenko Is On, But Devin Haney Is Off ESPN & Ring Magazine Pound-For-Pound Lists
By Vince Dwriter: The pound-for-pound list was initially created to give recognition to fighters in all of the lighter weight classes outside of heavyweight, but now it’s a glorified list that is used to highlight the best ten all-around boxers in the fight game. The criteria needed to make...
Andy Ruiz discusses Joshua’s mental break down, gives key to beating Usyk
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr. says Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday resulted from his unfulfilled expectations about the fight. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) thought he would win. Hence, when the judges’ scorecards were revealed to show that Usyk...
Deontay Wilder is now Jogging In training Camp for Helenius
By Daniel Echevarria: Floyd Mayweather, also known as TBE, one of the greatest boxers ever before he retired undefeated, would often say something like, “A TRUE Champion always bounces back. “. I have always heard that you can always tell the true character of a man by HOW he...
Leigh Wood faces Mauricio Lara on Sep.24th on DAZN
By Huck Allen: WBA ‘regular’ featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be taking what could be a tough fight against former Josh Warrington conqueror Mauricio Lara on September 24th on DAZN at the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham. You’ve got to give Wood credit for choosing Lara as his next...
Anthony Joshua to fight a top 15 guy in December
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he’ll be matching Anthony Joshua against a “top 15 guy” in December when he returns to the ring looking to get back to his winning ways after a loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn says he wants to get former unified heavyweight...
Joe Joyce battles Joseph Parker on ESPN+ on Sept.24th
By Sam Volz: Unbeaten Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will headline on September 24th in a fight that will be shown on ESPN+ at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The fight card will be shown on ESPN+ at 2:00 p.m ET. Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) will get a chance...
