BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training

By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder can earn 4th fight against Tyson Fury

By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder is poised to earn himself a fourth fight against Tyson Fury when he faces Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on October 15th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius is one of two title eliminators the WBC...
Dillian Whyte
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Sr confident his son beats Deontay Wilder

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Sr is supremely confident that his son, former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr, will ultimately defeat Deontay Wilder if the two faces each other next. Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) has a tough obstacle in front of him with his fight on September 4th...
BoxingNews24.com

Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler to fight on Dec.13th in Japan

By Robert Segal: Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue and Paul Butler have agreed to terms for an undisputed clash at bantamweight on December 13th in Japan. The Inoue vs. Butler fight will likely be shown on ESPN+ in the U.S,” according to Mike Coppinger. WBO bantamweight champion Butler (32-2,...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder is now Jogging In training Camp for Helenius

By Daniel Echevarria: Floyd Mayweather, also known as TBE, one of the greatest boxers ever before he retired undefeated, would often say something like, “A TRUE Champion always bounces back. “. I have always heard that you can always tell the true character of a man by HOW he...
BoxingNews24.com

Leigh Wood faces Mauricio Lara on Sep.24th on DAZN

By Huck Allen: WBA ‘regular’ featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be taking what could be a tough fight against former Josh Warrington conqueror Mauricio Lara on September 24th on DAZN at the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham. You’ve got to give Wood credit for choosing Lara as his next...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua to fight a top 15 guy in December

By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he’ll be matching Anthony Joshua against a “top 15 guy” in December when he returns to the ring looking to get back to his winning ways after a loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn says he wants to get former unified heavyweight...
BoxingNews24.com

Joe Joyce battles Joseph Parker on ESPN+ on Sept.24th

By Sam Volz: Unbeaten Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will headline on September 24th in a fight that will be shown on ESPN+ at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The fight card will be shown on ESPN+ at 2:00 p.m ET. Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) will get a chance...
