Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo State Athletics
Football To Hold Walk-On Tryouts Sept. 5
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State football team will be hosting walk-on tryouts on Monday, September 5 at 4:00 pm on Coyer Field. Please arrive at 3:30 pm. The team is heavily interested in offensive line, defensive line, punters, and kickers. With an emphasis on "culture over talent", the...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball to hold General Interest Meeting
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team will be holding a general interest meeting for those interested in trying out for the 2022-23 varsity team on Wednesday, September 7 at 5:00 PM in Houston Gym. Information regarding tryouts on October 15 will be given out at this...
Buffalo State Athletics
Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sept. 23 - Reservations Required
6:30 p.m. – Cocktail reception with light hors d'oeuvres (Fireside Lounge) 7:30 p.m. – Buffet Dinner (Social Hall) 8:00 p.m. – Induction Ceremony (Social Hall) ** Concluding with coffee, tea and dessert reception. Class of 2022. Kelsey Bashore (Volleyball, '14) Kendyl Clarkson (Lacrosse, '12) Cory Cox (Track...
Comments / 0