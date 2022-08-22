Read full article on original website
Mercury Wallet is pitching itself as Bitcoin’s answer to scalability, privacy
Software engineer and privacy advocate Nicholas Gregory recently sat down with CryptoSlate to discuss Bitcoin privacy and developments at privacy-focused Mercury Wallet. The talk was particularly pertinent considering recent events at Tornado Cash, which have fueled debate on Bitcoin’s superiority, at least from a censorship resistance standpoint. With the...
Vitalik Buterin says crypto payments are superior, people underestimate the potential
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that crypto payments are better than many realize due to their convenience and censorship resistance feature. In an August 24 tweet, Vitalik said the crypto payment could be a “big boost to international business and charity, and sometimes even payments within countries.”. In...
Binance will refund users affected by potential Ethereum fork after the Merge
With the Ethereum merge expected to take place between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20, Binance said it will refund users affected by a potential fork of the Ethereum chain an equal amount of their ETH holdings. Binance announced on Aug. 25, its plan to support and protect users’ funds regardless...
Compound v3 “Comet” launched with support for single borrowing model
The third iteration of Compound called “Comet” will support single interest-bearing assets as the lending protocol undergoes a major upgrade. With the Compound community voting in support of version 3, the lending protocol announced its new features on Aug. 26. Compound v3 to feature a single borrowing model.
Ripple continues overseas expansion with Tranglo to UAE
Crypto technology giant Ripple partnered with global payments firm Tranglo to expand Ripple’s On-Demand-Liquidity (ODL) solution to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), days after shaking hands with Latin American Bank Travelex to do the same for Brazil. Tranglo’s official Twitter account announced the new initiative by posting a Tweet...
Crypto-native messaging platform Comm raises $5M in seed funding
As interest in crypto-native private messaging platforms increases, an encrypted Web3 chat app, Comm, raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by CoinFund on Aug.25.,2022. Describing itself as the “Web3 Discord”, the Comm app claims it can offer the same features as Discord, Slack, and more by utilizing...
Binance helping Philippines on crypto regulation despite contentions with SEC
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned users in early August against investing with Binance but despite their contentious relationship, the exchange is now helping the Philippines government formulate crypto regulations, according to a report by inquirer.net. The Committee on banks, financial institutions, and currencies chaired by Senator Mark...
USDN loses peg again as Neutrino upgrade to “stabilize protocol” goes live
Neutrino $USDN lost its peg for the first time since June 16 as it was updated to implement upgrades to the protocol. Confirmation of the upgrade was announced at 4 pm BST Thursday, several hours after the peg fell from $0.98 to $0.96. At the time of press, the stablecoin...
Data center operator hosting 17% of Ethereum’s nodes says staking is not permitted
Hetzner Online, a data center based in Germany, said that using its hosting services for any application related to cryptocurrency mining is not permitted. The company disclosed its stance in a Reddit thread, saying that its ban on mining-related uses includes both Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) applications. The company’s...
Multiplayer browser – Stack announces selling lifetime licenses as NFTs
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Amsterdam, The Netherlands, August 26, 2022 – Multiplayer browser for Collaboration – Stack, is planning to sell lifetime licenses of its...
Cardano developers working to bring Vasil hard fork to mainnet – IOHK latest update
Cardano (ADA) parent Input Output said the Vasil hard fork is almost here, and developers are working to bring it to the mainnet. According to IOHK, 40% of the stake pool operators are now running the version 1.35.3 node — a sign that the network is halfway through the upgrade since the hard fork’s threshold is 75%.
Dogechain developer wallet caught dumping 1 million tokens a minute
Self-described “on-chain sleuth” @ZachXBT tweeted that a wallet linked to a Dogechain developer had started dumping DC tokens. Dogechain launched their DC token on Aug. 24 via airdrop to qualifying wallets. The qualifying criterion was any Dogechain wallet that had interacted with the protocol before Aug. 23. This would necessitate adding Dogecoin(DOGE) liquidity into the Dogechain protocol.
