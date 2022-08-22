ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto: Reddit Gen Z Traders Are Back for a Big Splash

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8nRh_0hQe8Xf600

The crypto industry claims to want to democratize traditional finance. The sector wants to be inclusive by developing financial services for everyone regardless of social origin, ethnicity and geographic location. The goal: to reach as many people as possible and especially small investors.

This promise took a hit after prominent crypto lenders, including Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, last month filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because of a liquidity crunch caused by the cryptocurrency-market crash and the liquidation of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

A number of crypto lenders, which operate like traditional banks and are also platforms where you can buy and sell coins like bitcoin, have suspended withdrawals. This means that their customers could no longer access their money.

And things didn't get better for their customers after these platforms filed under the bankruptcy laws. According to official documents from Voyager Digital, retail investors' claims are considered unsecured, which means they are not certain to ever get their money back.

'You May Not Have Any Legal Remedies or Rights'

An almost similar language sits at Celsius Network:

"In the event that Celsius becomes bankrupt, enters liquidation or is otherwise unable to repay its obligations, any eligible digital assets used in the earn service or as collateral under the borrow service may not be recoverable, and you may not have any legal remedies or rights in connection with Celsius’ obligations to you other than your rights as a creditor of Celsius under any applicable laws," the platform said in its terms and conditions.

"The funds in my Celsius custodial account are not mine, they are the US Governments and I my entire business is secured and backed by these funds. If they are not returned, my business would go bankrupt, my 15 employees would be let go, and 14 years of my life’s work lost," a customer wrote to the judge in the Celsius bankruptcy case, according to excerpts first published online by a wikipedia editor.

"And at the age of 49 years old, I would have to start over with nothing. The thought of losing this money has left me depressed, suicidal, and without words. Please return our money."

According to official documents, the Celsius bankruptcy could cause its private clients -- depositors and custodial clients -- to lose nearly $5 billion. They could lose at least 70% of this money because the crypto sector is not backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Crypto is not legal tender and thus far has only basic rules outlining what may or may not protect its value.

The Return of WallStreetbets

The resistance did not take long to organize itself. Like the early 2021 revolt that rocked the stock market with the infamous GameStop (GME) short squeeze, which the videogame retailer's shares to the stratosphere, a movement to recover some of Voyager's and Celsius's customer money recently broke out on the social-media platform Reddit.

These Reddit traders, like Reddit WallStreetbets, are using much the same tool -- the community -- that was deployed a little over a year ago to push around the finance barons.

They copy the grassroots-movement technique of using collective action to force Celsius and Voyager to take care of their retail creditors.

They have thus set up discussion channels on Reddit and Telegram, where they exchange and dissect the firms' financial documents. And they organize forums on social media.

"I don't understand why [Alex] Mashinsky is not in jail. Is the US a joke? This is literally a scam, it's not a company going bankrupt," complained one Reddit user on the forums dedicated to the bankruptcy of Celsius.

Mashinsky is Celsius's chief executive.

On the r/celsiusinsolvency channel on Reddit, users are calling on Celsius customers to pressure regulators to open an investigation into the lender. All the research and documentation work has been done. Users just have to click on the links provided to them to write their complaints.

"Together, we can hold Alex [Mashinsky] accountable, and fight for a better outcome for smaller investors in particular, who were lied to and misled," said the main post.

Pressure on the SEC

The channels also promote communities on Telegram and Twitter where aggrieved customers can find help, organize and brainstorm ideas. The Celsius Non-Accredited Earn Discount group account on Telegram at last check had more than 1,800 members.

One of the dominant ideas here is to pressure the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to probe Celsius.

"We need both a positive message 'please helps' amd maybe 'appoint a receiver to mazimize our recovery' and a negatie one 'fines hurt us, and retail needs your help' but it's gone beyond the point of remain silent," suggests a member under the name "MannyMane" on Aug 22..

"If SEC gets involved they could appoint a receiver whose job it is to go after the assets, collect them and then distribute to the victims," responds another member. "A receiver can also go after third parties who were unjustly enriched."

"It's seeming like this is not only the better option but the only one," adds a member. "At this point I think we need to make them aware that we know they CAN do this so the pressure on to do it."

On Twitter, "spaces", or Q&A, with the prominent bankruptcy-law attorney Thomas Braziel are organized and very followed.

"Voyager and Celsius - I love all of the grassroots creditor activity - for me its great to see - its like WSBs has come to Bk - Telegram channels / Reddit / Twitter Spaces - its amazing to see," Braziel recently tweeted, referring to the Reddit channel WallStreetBets.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Trading EA Stock Regardless of Amazon's Deal Interest

While everyone is digesting the news from the Federal Reserve, investors in Electronic Arts (EA) are weighing the possibility of M&A. The videogame stalwart's shares were up as much as 17% in the premarket, and at last check were up about 5%, following reports that Amazon (AMZN) might be mulling an acquisition of the company.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Oil, Twitter, Nordstrom, Nvidia In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, August 24:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed Retreat In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged modestly higher Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar held steady against its currency peers, as investors continue to fret over the prospects of a protracted global slowdown while closely tracking comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of its annual retreat in Jackson Hole later this week.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla, And PlayStation Price Hikes - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, August 24:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Dollar Fades Into Jackson Hole Summit. U.S. equity futures extended gains Thursday, while a softer U.S. dollar helped pulled Treasury bond yields modestly lower, as investors looked to the start of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium and what could be an important reading of second quarter growth.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lender#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
TheStreet

Seven Cost-Saving Ways Americans Can Beat Inflation in 2022

Americans looking for relief from inflation got some bad news from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell told attendees the fight to reduce record inflation (which stands at a 40-year high) requires a steady diet of higher interest rates, which Powell believes will eventually tamp inflation down.
JACKSON, WY
TheStreet

Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why

U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
TheStreet

Nvidia Stock: Here’s What the Charts Say Now

Nvidia (NVDA) on Wednesday is set to report earnings after the market close, and technology investors should be watching closely. The graphics-chip stalwart's report comes alongside that of Salesforce (CRM) , which also reports after the close (there’s a game plan for that stock, too). FAANG reported its quarterly...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bed, Bath & Beyond Stock Surges On Loan Deal Report Following Cohen Exit

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares surged Wednesday following a report that suggested the struggling home retailer had secured a loan deal that would shore-up its balance sheet. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bed, Bath & Beyond, which had been paired with JPMorgan Chase JPM as part of its public plan to "work with external financial advisors and lenders on strengthening our balance sheet", was looking for loans in the region of $375 million.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Face a Surprise and Tough Opponent

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) are used to being the target of attacks. But usually these attacks come from other car manufacturers and are mainly intended to indicate that the electric vehicle sector is not just about the brand with the T logo and the Model S, Model 3, Model Y and Model X, the four vehicles currently produced and sold by Tesla.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Americans Are On Edge Over Recession Worries

Angst and emotional pain aren’t terms normally used to describe the average Americans, but then again, these aren’t normal times. So it goes with a nation on edge over the threat of a recession on the horizon. With hard times looming, and only months after the U.S. government signaled “all clear” on the pandemic front, Americans are bracing yet again for a tough slog, this time on the economic front.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Peloton Stock Slumps On Wider Q4 Loss, McCarthy Bets On Turnaround

Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares slumped lower Thursday after the bike and treadmill maker posted a surprise fourth quarter loss, and a big slump in sales, and cautioned the conditions in the connected fitness market would remain 'challenging' for the foreseeable future. Peloton said its adjusted loss for the three months...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Mark Cuban Takes on a Tech Giant

Mark Cuban is on a mission. The entrepreneur and star of "Shark Tank" is determined to reduce the price of drugs, making them accessible to all and preventing financial ruin among patients whose insurance does not cover them or covers them only in part. He is an investor in Cost...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MoviePass Is Back But It's Biggest Problem Has Not Gone Away

For major movie fans, the MoviePass was like a combination of Christmas, Hanukkah and every other major holiday put together. For a brief period between 2017 and 2019, holders could pay $9.99 per month and watch movies in a theater as many times as they could fit into their schedule.
MOVIES
TheStreet

BofA is Bearish on PCs But Likes Apple's Prospects

After booming through much of the covid pandemic, the personal computer industry is dropping back to earth. Global PC shipments fell 11.1% year-over-year in the second quarter to 71.2 million units, the biggest annual decline since the second quarter of 2013, according to Counterpoint data. And Bank of America analysts...
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
87K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy