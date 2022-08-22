Knives Out Sequel “Glass Onion” May Confirm the Walrus Was Paul: Title Taken from Beatles Song, Movie Set for Holidays

Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Madonna’s Self Directed Biopic May Be “Frozen” for the Moment, On the “Borderline”
There are rumblings that Madonna’s deal for a self-directed biopic at Universal may be “frozen,” to quote a song title. It seems skeptics are predicting that the film, which Madonna has been writing and plans to direct, is simply not coming together. For instance, there is still...
Showbiz411
Review: Owen Kline Knows How to Make a Movie, But “Funny Pages” Isn’t the One He Should Have Made
Here’s the thing. A 24 Films baited the hook for failure with Owen Kline’s “Funny Pages.” They screened it tonight via their website for 15 bucks. Tomorrow it starts playing for a few days at Lincoln Center. But it’s not a good movie. Kline is...
Showbiz411
(Listen) Elton John Gives Britney Spears Her First Number 1 Since 2011 with “Tiny Dancer” Remix
And just like that…Britney Spears can thank Elton John for putting her right back at number 1. At midnight, Sir Elton dropped his remix of Tiny Dancer — now called “Hold Me Closer” — featuring Britney Spears. And it rocketed to number 1 on iTunes.
Showbiz411
Report: Shia LaBeouf Says He Wasn’t Fired from Olivia Wilde-Harry Styles Movie, He Has the Receipts
Shia LaBeouf says Olivia Wilde is basically lying about their experience together on “Don’t Worry Darling.”. Earlier this week, Wilde said in a Variety interview that she fired LaBeouf because he couldn’t get along with the cast. Now LaBeouf has fired back. He sent a letter to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Showbiz411
Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce, Says Marriage “Irretrievably Broken”: Is This Why He Wanted “Rocky” Rights Back?
Just last month we thought Sylvester Stallone had lost his mind publishing screeds against “Rocky” producer Irwin Winkler and his family. Sly said he wanted the rights to “Rocky” returned to him even though he never owned them. He wanted to leave something to his daughters.
Comments / 0