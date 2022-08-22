Body found in lake 'more than likely' missing Tahoe teen, says Nevada County Sheriff
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A diving team likely found the body of missing Tahoe teen Kiely Rodni on Sunday.
Rodni, 16, went missing on Aug. 5 from the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee , where she was attending a party with around 200-300 other teenagers and young adults.
The search for the missing teen has turned up few leads in the days since. Authorities have received thousands of anonymous tips , in one case being led to a potential burial site that turned out to be a dog grave .
The last contact Rodni had with anyone was a message she sent her mom in the early hours of Aug. 6, saying she would be "straight home."
She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies brand pants with a black grommet belt and black Vans shoes.
Now, volunteer diving team, Adventures With Purpose, has likely found her body and the car she was driving the night of her disappearance, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.
Adventures With Purpose describes themselves on Facebook as "an Underwater Search & Recovery Dive Team dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones for FREE," according to a post.
On Sunday members of the team found a silver 2013 Honda CRV 14 feet underwater in Prosser Lake north of Truckee, CA with California license plate number: 8YUR127.
"Remains were found inside believed to be those of the missing 16-year-old teen, Kiely Rodni," said the post.
"We believe it is our missing person," said Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon in a press conference on Monday. "We have not been able to positively identify but it's more than likely."
Adventures With Purpose also had a livestream press conference on Monday morning.
The investigation is still active.
