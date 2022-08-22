ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in lake 'more than likely' missing Tahoe teen, says Nevada County Sheriff

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A diving team likely found the body of missing Tahoe teen Kiely Rodni on Sunday.

Rodni, 16, went missing on Aug. 5 from the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee , where she was attending a party with around 200-300 other teenagers and young adults.

The search for the missing teen has turned up few leads in the days since. Authorities have received thousands of anonymous tips , in one case being led to a potential burial site that turned out to be a dog grave .

The last contact Rodni had with anyone was a message she sent her mom in the early hours of Aug. 6, saying she would be "straight home."

She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies brand pants with a black grommet belt and black Vans shoes.

Now, volunteer diving team, Adventures With Purpose, has likely found her body and the car she was driving the night of her disappearance, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.

Adventures With Purpose describes themselves on Facebook as "an Underwater Search & Recovery Dive Team dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones for FREE," according to a post.

On Sunday members of the team found a silver 2013 Honda CRV 14 feet underwater in Prosser Lake north of Truckee, CA with California license plate number: 8YUR127.

"Remains were found inside believed to be those of the missing 16-year-old teen, Kiely Rodni," said the post.

"We believe it is our missing person," said Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon in a press conference on Monday. "We have not been able to positively identify but it's more than likely."

Adventures With Purpose also had a livestream press conference on Monday morning.

The investigation is still active.

