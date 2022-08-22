Read full article on original website
Rescue Me Friday: Turtle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of pets are looking for a forever home and every week we love to show you what pets are available for adoption here in the Hostess City. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and she introduced us to Turtle!
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
5 years of litter prevention effort at Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities up and down Georgia’s coast work every day to keep their beaches clean. On Tybee Island, they’re celebrating five years of being part of a cigarette litter prevention program that they say has had huge success. “When you see that message, ‘Georgia’s...
Where to get waffles in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the National Day Calendar website, Aug. 24 is National Waffle day. It commemorates the day that Cornelius Swarthout or New York received his patent for the newly created waffle iron in 1869. He did not invent the waffle, not the waffle iron, but with his new patent, everybody could […]
Savannah to build dozens of new tiny homes to help house the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There are more than 600 people in Savannah who have no place to call home, according to thelatest report from the Chatham Savannah Homeless Authority. That number could soon fall, however, thanks to a major investment. After experiencing so much success with its existing tiny homes...
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
Evans Memorial Hospital raffling off 2022 Chevy Blazer
Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton is currently holding a raffle for a brand new 2022 Chevy Blazer 3LT. This fundraiser will help fund the rural hospital in several different ways, including expanding services and facility improvements. Evans Memorial serves Evans, Bulloch, Bryan, Tattnall, and surrounding counties. It was previously named the #6 Best Small Hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine.
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
Richmond Hill man participating in upcoming season of The Amazing Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man is participating in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race. Marcus Craig , from Richmond Hill, and his brother Michael are one of the 12 new teams competing in the new season. Marcus is a Army Tank Commander and Michael is an Air...
Effingham Co. family concerned by flooded yard after night of heavy rainfall
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Viewer video from the Hunters Chase neighborhood, just outside of Guyton, shows a flooded yard. The woman behind the cell phone video said she’s worried if another rainfall like Thursday night’s happens again, that the water could reach her home. Traces of the...
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway expansion project completed
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-million dollar highway expansion project is complete. It’s one that now officially links the Port of Savannah to Interstate 16 via the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The parkway now stretches 12 and a half miles south through Chatham County’s western edge all the from...
Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
Sea turtle nesting season coming to end with record-breaking year on Tybee
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sea turtle nesting season ends Wednesday, Aug. 31, and volunteers have had their hands full. They say they broke the previous record with 35 nests this year and they couldn’t be happier. Tammy Smith, the island’s Sea Turtle Project Coordinator, says a lot contributes...
Tybee Island pilot killed in plane crash in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pilot from Tybee Island, Ga. was killed in a plane crash outside the Orlando, Fla. area on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Miroslav Velickovich and a passenger from the Peruvian Air Force were killed in the crash. The crash was reported...
Results of public input session for Bryan Co. comprehensive plan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The results are in from two days of public input sessions for Bryan County’s master plan. Staff held workshops this week to hear from community members about how the county should plan through 20-45. Bryan County officials say they the sessions had good turnout and...
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds Business Expo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held their Business Expo earlier today. The event welcomed over 500 members and guests today to network and engage with the community. The event manager says that having local businesses engaging with the people of Savannah and building a connection...
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
Twenty-Five Years: A Reflection
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reflection from Dr. Jack Eades after winning Best Allergist for Best of Savannah- Recently I was privileged to win “Best Allergist” in Savannah once again. It’s a humbling title which has caused me to reflect upon my career. Over two decades ago on a cool November day, Southern Allergy & Asthma, PC was incorporated and opened her doors to patients. Since then, I have had the pleasure and privilege to care for thousands of patients. They have come from near and far, they have referred their loved ones, they have entrusted their care to me. This is an awesome responsibility for which I am deeply grateful: their confidence and trust has been an inspiration. This blessing is truly one from God to whom I must give thanks. He has guided my path putting people in my life who have mentored and assisted me along the way. My staff has been amazing. I could not maintain our level of care without their conscientious dedication to our patients and support of my leadership. They are the “Best Medical Staff “in Savannah. I am likewise blessed to be in this medical community: surrounded by a diverse group of highly trained physicians. I cannot count the number of colleagues who have referred their patients to me and even sought my care for their families. Last, but by no means least, is my lovingly supportive family whose patience and sacrifice has allowed me to practice the lovely art of medicine. Thank you, thank you all. Humbly, Jack Eades, MD.
Chatham Co. commissioners working on Lee Smith’s severance package
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners still haven’t come to an agreement with Lee Smith’s attorneys on a payment deal for him to leave his position. Chairman Chester Ellis said they’re still working on negotiations on Lee Smith’s severance package. He says next week they’ll be meeting with his attorneys.
