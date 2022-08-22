ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nets star Kevin Durant sniffed around Sixers amid trade demands

By Josh Matthews
 5 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant’s trade reiteration with the Brooklyn Nets has opened the door for teams to offer trades for the talented scorer, however, Durant has his own interests in mind as recently he checked out the home of the 76ers, Philadelphia.

Basketball journalist Bill Simmons discussed the trade rumors on his podcast, where he insinuated that Durant really looked into the city of Philadelphia.

“KD and (James) Harden, this is what I heard, they don’t talk after the trade. They basically go radio silent on each other. They run into each other. They hang out all weekend. And by the end of the weekend, KD is sniffing around on Philly. And there’s a whole Philly thing that happens for three days where it’s like basically (Tobias) Harris and Tyrese Maxey and whatever pick and it’s just it’s not even close.”

This comes shortly after a report came out that the 76ers front office were discussing the possibility of pursuing Durant.

