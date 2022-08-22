Timothy “Tim” Mark Wendt, 77, Warsaw, died at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. He was born March 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was one of four sons born to Evelyn R. (Galbrecht) and William P. Wendt. Tim was a very intelligent man who earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin at Madison Law School. For many years, he was a dedicated and long-time employee at Zimmer Inc., Warsaw. He was the vice-president of the legal division when he retired. Tim lived and worked primarily in Indiana but spent many happy retirement years in Florida and Tennessee. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, card games, board games and gardening. He loved animals, especially his beloved Westie, Bubbles. Tim will be dearly missed by his family and many dear friends.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO