inkfreenews.com
Lillian L. Lozier
Lillian L. Lozier, 90, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Lillian was born April 18, 1932, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Samuel LeRoy Evans and Lizzie Ellen (Foreman) Evans. She graduated from Claypool High School with the Class of ’50, where she was voted Miss Claypool in her sophomore year.
inkfreenews.com
Frank L. Bever
Frank L. Bever, 101, North Manchester, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Timbercrest Senior Living Center, North Manchester. Frank was born April 21, 1921. Frank married Olive Leedy on April 12, 1947; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his five sons, Jerry (Karen) Bever, Warsaw, Thomas (Ruth Ann)...
inkfreenews.com
Mitchell ‘Mickey’ Dulworth — PENDING
Mitchell “Mickey” Dulworth, 66, Warsaw, died at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Kenneth ‘Ken’ E. Goshert — UPDATED
Kenneth “Ken” E. Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare, Warsaw. He was born June 19, 1932, in Warsaw, to Donald E. and Ethel M. (Warren) Goshert. He was a lifetime Milford area resident and graduated in 1950...
inkfreenews.com
Lawrence Marvin Kirby
Lawrence Marvin Kirby, 90, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born June 4, 1932. He is survived by his sister, Diana Bergman, Wabash; sister-in-law Regina Kirby, New Jersey; and brother-in-law Dirk Walters, California. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral...
inkfreenews.com
Mahlon Martin
Mahlon Martin, 85, Syracuse, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home in Syracuse. He was born Jan. 15, 1937. On Aug. 21, 1960, he was united in marriage to Hannah Mary Martin; she survives in Syracuse. He is also survived by his daughter, Marceil Ellen Martin, Syracuse; his siblings,...
inkfreenews.com
Timothy ‘Tim’ Mark Wendt — UPDATED
Timothy “Tim” Mark Wendt, 77, Warsaw, died at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. He was born March 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was one of four sons born to Evelyn R. (Galbrecht) and William P. Wendt. Tim was a very intelligent man who earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin at Madison Law School. For many years, he was a dedicated and long-time employee at Zimmer Inc., Warsaw. He was the vice-president of the legal division when he retired. Tim lived and worked primarily in Indiana but spent many happy retirement years in Florida and Tennessee. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, card games, board games and gardening. He loved animals, especially his beloved Westie, Bubbles. Tim will be dearly missed by his family and many dear friends.
inkfreenews.com
James Garfield Hirsch
James Garfield Hirsch, 83, South Bend, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at home in South Bend. He was born Nov. 30, 1938. He married Deborah Lee Hirsch; she survives in South Bend. James is also survived by his sister, Linda (Dennis) Clark, Lakeville, his stepbrother, Kenneth Sipress;...
inkfreenews.com
Kenneth H. Lukenbill — PENDING
Kenneth H. Lukenbill, 79, Plymouth, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie L. Feldman
Bonnie L. Feldman, 92, Etna Green, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Bonnie was born Aug. 7, 1930. She married Harold “Har” Feldman on July 31, 1948; he preceded her in death. Bonnie is survived by her son, Carl (Debra) Feldman, Etna...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Lee Shellenbarger — UPDATED
Larry Lee Shellenbarger, 75, a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, formerly of Huntington, died peacefully at 6:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Larry was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Huntington. He was one of three children born to Georgeanna Bell (Tharp)...
inkfreenews.com
William Michael Harrison — PENDING
William Michael Harrison, 65, Warsaw, formerly of Alabama, died Aug. 24, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Valerie Hall, $900. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Jamie C. Hunt, $1,455.83. Tammy Kinne, $2,563.74. Shanna E. Rogers, $702.80. Jessica Ann Sappingfield,...
inkfreenews.com
Sue ‘Susie’ Ellen Steller
Sue “Susie” Ellen (Elliott) Steller, 75, Cromwell, died at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Elkhart, the daughter of Arthur and Lois (Hartman) Elliott. On May 17, 2003, she married Mike Steller at The Rock Church, Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Martha Elaine Wing — PENDING
Martha Elaine Wing, 65, Leesburg, died at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence in Leesburg. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Looks At Shifting First Friday To Third Friday
WARSAW – Warsaw’s monthly downtown festival is on the verge of moving to a different date. Rob Parker, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce CEO and Main Street Warsaw executive director, threw out the idea of shifting to a Third Friday format during a downtown business district meeting Thursday, Aug. 25, at HopLore Brewing on West Market Street.
inkfreenews.com
Dale Allen Rex Sr.
Dale Allen Rex Sr., 61, Argos, died at 4:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born Feb. 25, 1961. He married Lori Rex; she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his son, Dale (Melissa) Rex Jr., Fishers; daughter, Emily (Dan) Richards, Bremen; eight...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, North Syracuse Webster Road, north of North SR 13, North Webster. Driver: William K. Steinecker, 36, North Creek Bend Lae, Milford. Steinecker was traveling south on North Syracuse Webster Road when his vehicle left the roadway, hitting a sign and driving over a culvert. Damage up to $2,500.
inkfreenews.com
Lloyd Dewayne Shipman Jr.
Lloyd Dewayne Shipman Jr., 22, North Manchester, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Dec. 15, 1999. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, April Noland and Jonathan Case, Wabash; brother, Dereck Bolen, Peru; sister, Maryssa Noland, Peru; and grandmother, Charmin Noland, Peru.
inkfreenews.com
Janice Creighton
Janice (Mead) Creighton, 81, Bremen, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Janice was born April 3, 1941. Janice and DeWayne married on June 29, 1957; he survives. She is also survived by her brother Jay “Punky” Mead, Mishawaka; children, DeWayne (Donna) Creighton, Bremen, Kelly (Dennis) Sienicki, Goshen and Jason (Michelle) Creighton, Carmel; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
