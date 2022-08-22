Read full article on original website
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Provident Financial (PFS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Bank of Marin (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Bank of Marin (BMRC) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Why Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
Acadia (ACAD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
Why I Own Albemarle Stock
Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo joins me to discuss why he invests in Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock. Lithium demand is growing thanks to energy storage and electric vehicles taking off. And Albemarle is ready. Nick likes this company's strong U.S. presence and high volume production. It separates itself from the pack in the lithium mining market, where many companies are closer to ideas than to mines or refineries.
Why The First Bancshares (FBMS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:. StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
What Makes W.W. Grainger (GWW) a New Buy Stock
W.W. Grainger (GWW) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
Will ViaSat (VSAT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
ViaSat (VSAT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of satellite and wireless...
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
3 Beaten-Down Passive Income Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in experiential properties. Its portfolio contains eat-and-play businesses (Topgolf is a major tenant), ski resorts, waterparks, and most significantly, movie theaters. EPR is actively trying to diversify its portfolio away from movie theaters, but for the...
Daily Dividend Report: MO, NRIM, NXPI, SYY, EIX
Altria Group (MO) voted to increase our regular quarterly dividend by 4.4% to $0.94 per share versus the previous rate of $0.90 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2022. Northrim...
Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2022: BORR,TTE,CVE,CVE,TO,PBA,PPL.TO
Energy stocks added to their Friday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was retreating 2.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Here's Why Titan Machinery (TITN) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
21Vianet (VNET) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share price is attributed to...
