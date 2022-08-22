Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Despite criticism, Self Service Repair still makes devices more repairable
Apple recently expanded its Self Service Repair program to include Macs. Although the program itself still isn't meant to be the end-all solution for Right to Repair advocates, it's at least a move in the right direction. Since the program was first launched, it has attracted criticism from Right to...
Apple Insider
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
Apple Insider
Apple has never been against advertising — it's against invasive data collection
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — There's the perception that Apple as a company has a hard-line stance against advertising, and complaints have sprung up that its ad ventures are hypocritical. However, the truth is more complicated than that.
Apple Insider
Apple launches second 'Impact Accelerator' to train minority-owned businesses
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In an expansion on a previous effort, leaders from 16 minority-owned businesses have been selected to receive training and mentorship from Apple toward "creating a greener world."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
US DOJ prepping antitrust case against Apple
The US Department of Justice suit is reportedly largely focused on complaints from Tile, a company that makes location-tracking devices. Apple moved to compete with Tile and similar companies with its AirTag product. Tile raised concerns in 2021 about AirTags and Apple's Find My app, and has raised its concerns...
LAW・
Apple Insider
How to configure App Tracking Transparency in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — You know you meant to tap "Ask App Not to Track," and somehow you hit "Allow" instead. Here's how to put that right, or to change your mind about App Tracking Transparency at any time iniOS 16 and iPadOS 16.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Event, iPadOS 16.1 Delays, and Mac Self-Service Repair on the AppleInsider Podca...
Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event has been announced, plus iPadOS 16.1 is now officially delayed, and Apple launches self-service repair for Macs. Apple self-repair program, Apple event invite, and sharing locations in Find My on the AppleInsider Podcast. It's unusual for there to be an Apple event on a...
Apple Insider
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists
Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers. Four years after Apple bought Platoon, the UK-based talent-scouting company, it has now released an official app. Solely aimed at artists who have signed with Platoon -- presumably such as Billie Eilish -- it is intended for career management.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023
According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
Apple Insider
Apple issues sixth developer beta of macOS Ventura
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The newest betas can be picked up via theApple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple's secure Lockdown Mode may reduce web browsing anonymity
Lockdown Mode is an extreme security setting meant for high-risk groups -- like journalists and political figures -- who may find themselves targeted by nation-states or other malicious actors. It works by disabling a number of system functions, like blocking message attachments and web technologies. However, Lockdown Mode's feature restriction...
Apple Insider
Elon Musk and T-Mobile try beating Apple with satellite vaporware
We won't know until September 7 whether it's true that Apple's iPhone 14 will include satellite-based communications for users in areas without cell coverage. However, based on evidence of Apple's research and deals over the last two years, plus a studied reading of the "Far Out" press invitation, it does look likely.
Apple Insider
How Markup and the Files app on iOS or iPadOS works for students
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With documents increasingly having an all-digital flow from assignment to submission, Markup and the Files app iniOS and iPadOS are great for students. Here's how to get the most out of them.
Apple Insider
How to downgrade from iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you don't like iOS 16 after updating your iPhone, you can always undo all the damage. Here's how you can downgrade iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data.
Apple Insider
TSMC's 3nm chips won't be ready in time for 2022 MacBook Pros, Kuo says
Well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on his forecast that Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models won't sport processors built on a 3nm chipmaking process. In a tweet on Friday, Kuo reiterated his prediction that upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would sport new...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch continues to command growing global smartwatch market
In a growing global market, the Apple Watch continues to dominate with more than three times the market share of its closest competitor Samsung. New research claims that global smartwatch sales increased 13% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same time in 2021. The news follows previous research saying that Q1 2022's sales were up by the same 13% YoY.
Apple Insider
Netflix to charge $7 to $9 for ad-supported tier
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Netflix is reportedly planning on charging $7 to $9 for its upcoming "ad-light" experience, which works out to be about half the cost of its standard plan.
Apple Insider
In a declining smartphone market, iPhone shipments in North America grew 3%
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — More than halfway through the iPhone 13 cycle, AppleiPhone shipments in North America grew 3%, in a contracting overall smartphone market.
Apple Insider
Apple releases new round of public betas for iOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16.1
The fifth public betas for iOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 are now available to the public alongside the first iPadOS 16.1 public beta. The new public beta versions of the new software should be identical to the developer counterparts, which were released on Tuesday. Apple announced that iPadOS...
Apple Insider
Best Apple Trade-in Deals
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Set your calendars, because it's iPhone season, with theiPhone 14 scheduled to debut on Sept. 7. With an Apple Event mere days away, it's time to lock in the best trade-in price for your used iPhone and Apple Watch before values drop.
Comments / 0