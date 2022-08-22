AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — You know you meant to tap "Ask App Not to Track," and somehow you hit "Allow" instead. Here's how to put that right, or to change your mind about App Tracking Transparency at any time iniOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO