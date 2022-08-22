Read full article on original website
Little Rock police release identity of convenience store shooting victim
Little Rock police have released the identity of the man shot and killed at a convenience store earlier this month.
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
Young Pine Bluff man hopes to make change with nonprofit org following string of young murders
Homicides are on the upswing in Pine Bluff with another young victim being killed Wednesday night, but one young man is hoping to spark change with his nonprofit organization.
Former Lonoke County deputy convicted of negligent homicide seen greeting elementary school students
A Lonoke County Deputy convicted of negligent homicide was seen greeting Ward Central Elementary students on campus on their first day back to school.
LRPD: 2 injured in two shootings in Fourche Dam neighborhood
Little Rock police are investigating after they say two shootings in the Fourche Dam area left two people injured Thursday morning.
KATV
Little Rock police asking public to avoid scene of accident Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are currently working at the scene of a traffic collision and are asking the public to avoid the area Friday morning. Officials said the accident occurred at Baseline and Stanton Road. There was no further information available at this time.
Prosecutor orders Little Rock officials to comply with open-record law
The prosecutor in Pulaski County has ordered the City of Little Rock to comply with the state's open-record law.
Two injured following shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another. According to reports, the incidents happened at Fourche Dam and Heather Lane respectively, with the shooting happening after three people got into an altercation. Police said that...
Kait 8
NTSB: Pilot killed after plane struck guy wire
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday a cropduster crashed in Cross County last month after it hit an antenna’s guy wire. The crash happened at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, July 23, near Parkin. According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, the pilot was told before...
Pine Bluff police investigating fatal shooting on S. Virginia Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3100 block of S. Virginia Street, with officers arriving to the scene and finding a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire.
LRPD arrest man wanted in connection to River Market shots-fired case
Little Rock police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in the River Market Friday afternoon.
Man dies after Garland County arrest, ‘had taken numerous narcotics’
A man died at the hospital shortly after being received at the Garland County Detention Center Tuesday.
KATV
Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
ARDOT reports deadly crash on ramp from Mayflower to I-40
Transportation officials said part of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near Mayflower after a deadly crash Thursday morning.
ASP: Man dies after jumping out of ambulance into traffic in Lonoke County
One man is dead after state officials say he jumped out of an ambulance and ran into traffic on an interstate in Lonoke County.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 23, 2022
1800 block of N. Lowe St., first-degree criminal mischief and damage to property amounting to $1,000 or less. Four tires were reported to have been slashed on a vehicle. 1000 block of S. Prairie St., theft of mislaid, lost, or mistakenly delivered property. No provided address, failure to comply with...
actionnews5.com
Truck driver stuck in standstill traffic for 17 hours following fiery I-40 crash
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) crews are working to fix a portion of I-40 after a fiery crash Monday. Tuesday morning, crews made temporary repairs in hopes of getting one lane of eastbound traffic opened in St. Francis County. One lane has now been re-opened.
Car crashes into Little Rock home then leaves scene, 1 injured
A person is in the hospital tonight after Little Rock Police say a car drove into his bedroom and took off. It happened on the 7000 block of East Wakefield Drive.
Little Rock police release additional information on West 11th St shooting
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.
Little Rock police make two arrests in Boulevard Ave shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.
