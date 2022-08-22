ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Valls Bluff, AR

FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Kait 8

NTSB: Pilot killed after plane struck guy wire

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday a cropduster crashed in Cross County last month after it hit an antenna’s guy wire. The crash happened at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, July 23, near Parkin. According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, the pilot was told before...
CROSS COUNTY, AR
News Break
KATV

Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 23, 2022

1800 block of N. Lowe St., first-degree criminal mischief and damage to property amounting to $1,000 or less. Four tires were reported to have been slashed on a vehicle. 1000 block of S. Prairie St., theft of mislaid, lost, or mistakenly delivered property. No provided address, failure to comply with...
STUTTGART, AR

