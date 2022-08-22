Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina Andras
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Related
foxwilmington.com
Two appointments made to the CFCC Board of Trustees
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Ray Funderburk III and Lanny Wilson have been appointed to four-year terms on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. CFCC announced the appointments on August 25. Funderburk has lived in the county for 50 years and was appointed by the New Hanover County...
foxwilmington.com
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine...
foxwilmington.com
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
foxwilmington.com
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
foxwilmington.com
Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.
foxwilmington.com
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed...
foxwilmington.com
Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s a 95-page report that details exactly what state health inspectors found when they went to visit Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center at the end of June. The inspection was prompted by a series of patient complaints, including one about a 77-year-old cancer patient who coded in the Emergency Room lobby after waiting over 5 hours for care. She died later that night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
foxwilmington.com
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach daycare worker has been arrested after she was accused of hurting two one-year-old children. Katherine Coleman was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. According to arrest warrants, Myrtle Beach police opened...
foxwilmington.com
Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a man on a segway was killed by a car crash near Ocean Isle Beach at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. A Jeep SUV was driving south on N.C. 179 while a segway...
foxwilmington.com
Bladen County jailer accused of impersonating an officer says he was trying to stop a road rage incident
FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) – A Bladen County Sheriff’s detention officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with impersonating an officer after being accused trying to pull over a woman even though he didn’t have the authority to do so, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Stephon Singleton, 51,...
Comments / 0