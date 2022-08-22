ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

foxwilmington.com

Two appointments made to the CFCC Board of Trustees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Ray Funderburk III and Lanny Wilson have been appointed to four-year terms on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. CFCC announced the appointments on August 25. Funderburk has lived in the county for 50 years and was appointed by the New Hanover County...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s a 95-page report that details exactly what state health inspectors found when they went to visit Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center at the end of June. The inspection was prompted by a series of patient complaints, including one about a 77-year-old cancer patient who coded in the Emergency Room lobby after waiting over 5 hours for care. She died later that night.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
WILMINGTON, NC

