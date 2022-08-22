Read full article on original website
Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California
The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Texas Mom Creates Bulletproof School Dress for Daughter to Send Message
Class is back in session for most of our youth and one North Texas mom is sending a message to legislators in Texas. She has created a "bulletproof' dress, the dress is a symbol of how gun violence has left parents scared of sending their kids to school. Meet Cassie...
Hopelessly A Texas Teen Gives Birth Then Abandons Newborn In The Bushes
Shocking news coming from Waxahachie Texas this morning after the Waxahachie police reported that a newborn baby, an infant boy, likely just a few hours old was found outside a Texas apartment complex in the bushes early Thursday morning. According to the report, the newborn had been wrapped in a...
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
Texas Man Caught Delivering Crystal Meth, Smartphones to Prison Via Drone
Criminals are starting to use technology to 'get the job done.' Last week, a Texas man was arrested for attempting to deliver crystal meth, pressed THC, prepaid smartphones, and mp3 players.to prisoners by drone to prisoners at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. According to a press release issued by the United States Department of Justice, a Smithville man who allegedly flew a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into prison has been federally charged! Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his residence in Smithville on Thursday.
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Pregnant Texas Woman Ticketed for Driving in HOV Lane Gives Birth
Brandy Bottone posted the news of her daughter's birth on Instagram over the weekend. The post read “My second passenger has arrived, we are so in love and will be spending all our time loving on baby girl." Back in June, Brandy Bottone received a citation for using the...
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop
San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
